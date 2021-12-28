Ronaldo has already closed the purchase of Cruzeiro or can he give up? Expert explains agreement – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure/Cruise Announcement of the sale of 90% of the shares of Cruzeiro SAF to Ronaldo was made on December 18th

Days after the announcement of the sale of 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro to Ronaldo ‘Fenômeno’, many doubts arose in the celestial fans. One of them, specifically, is about the possibility of the ex-striker withdrawing from the club’s purchase, after the process of ‘Due Diligence’ – a term in English that can be defined as an audit.

In an interview with Itatiaia, during a live held on Monday night, the economist and founder of Pluri Consultoria, Fernando Ferreira, said that Ronaldo has not finalized the purchase of Cruzeiro, but explained that the former player signed a document after having preliminary information about the Fox’s financial situation. The acquisition will only be completed after the former player’s team certifies that the data transferred is correct.

“In fact there is not a purchase contract. What Ronaldo signed is a memorandum of understanding for everything that has been passed on so far. We know the balance of Cruzeiro, the situation of Cruzeiro and obviously the directors passed on to Ronaldo prior information about the club’s situation. Based on information that was passed on, he came to the understanding of ‘ok, I’m going to buy the Cruzeiro based on this information I received’. And what is auditing? It is nothing more than making sure that the set of information that was passed on to Ronaldo corresponds to reality”, he explained.

Fernando Ferreira stated that Ronaldo may withdraw from the deal, if information is found that has not been passed on. However, this is unlikely to happen.

“Ronaldo can give up on the deal. Let’s imagine that he finds a bunch of ‘skeletons’ in there, then he can say ‘look at Cruzeiro, wait a minute, the situation is completely different from what we agreed, I really don’t want to take over the club anymore’. This can happen? Yes. Does this usually happen? No. When you reach the point of signing the memorandum of understanding, it is very difficult for the operation to stop happening”, he pointed out.

“What can happen — and it’s even common in mergers and acquisitions like this one — is that the terms are renegotiated. From that moment on, the conditions for this investment will be set, the values, terms and guarantees for this investment will be refined. Operations like this are not usually aborted, they are already fine-tuned. I think it is unlikely that this operation will be reversed”, he concluded.

