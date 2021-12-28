Ronaldo plans ‘management shock’ at Cruzeiro with a two-thirds cut in the sheet

The first actions of the working group established by Ronaldo Fenômeno upon his arrival at the administration of Cruzeiro include the need to establish a new salary policy at the club for the sustainability and efficiency of the project. The Phenomenon team has been conducting an investigation process into Raposa’s information, the so-called duo diligence. With the first information gathered, something that had already been said about the club’s management dynamics came back to the fore, the contracts established by Cruzeiro, classified as ‘unpayable and irresponsible’.

Journalist Pedro Ivo Almeida, from Disney channels, brings the information that the Phenomenon wants cuts to be made, starting with the reduction of the football payroll by two-thirds of its current value. The intention of the former athlete and now the majority partner of Cruzeiro was confirmed in the investigation of the Super.FC. The group’s idea is to adapt the current links within this system. Those who do not agree will have their contract terminated. For Ronaldo and his representatives, only a management shock at this level could operationalize Cruzeiro.

At the time of the strike established by the athletes this year and the delays expressed by the group, it was estimated that the payroll for the celestial squad reached R$ 2.6 million. It is necessary to remember that the club made changes in the market in this interseason to hire players, nine names were announced by the club before the sale of 90% of shares to the Phenomenon: goalkeeper Jailson, defenders Maicon Roque and Sidnei, lateral Pará , midfielders Filipe Machado and Pedro Castro, midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Neto, in addition to forward Edu. The name of defender Matheus Silva was also linked to Cruzeiro, with a verbal agreement established.

An initial contribution of R$ 80 million from Ronaldo to Cruzeiro in 2022 is foreseen, with this amount reaching R$ 100 million. It is necessary to remember that the club is in a dire situation, as to survive in recent years it needed to advance many of its revenues from the most diverse sources, such as sponsorship and TV quotas.

Weekly announcements and process transparency

As of January 2, when Cruzeiro turns 101, Ronaldo and his work group will become even more present figures for the heavenly fans, bringing a weekly overview of the actions being carried out at the club. The promise is that the entire process will be conducted with transparency. The restructuring will be exposed to public opinion.

