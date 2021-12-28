Ronaldo sets a two-thirds cut in the payroll in the initial ‘shock’ due to efficient management

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s working group classifies Cruzeiro’s current contracts as ‘unpayable and irresponsible’.

As soon as he announced the investment to be made to become the owner of 90% of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) of the cruise, Ronaldo made it clear that the speech adopted would be one of caution and a lot of work. After starting activities and examining the contracts of the sky football department, the excitement goes away and the order of the Phenomeno team is that cuts are made during the transition process to ensure project efficiency.

The goal of what has been called the “new wage policy” is clear: reducing the football payroll by two-thirds of its current value. The idea is to adapt the maturities established in current bonds. Anyone who does not accept the idea will have their contract terminated. According to the working group that works closely with Ronaldo, only a management shock at this level will make operations possible. People who directly participate in the transition heard by the report of the ESPN.com.br classified the contracts such as “unpayable and irresponsible”.

The order is to “cut in the flesh” in the name of a budgetary responsibility that, according to those responsible for the project, will allow for the future success of the project.

In the name of transparent management, the idea of ​​the transition group is to present all the information about this restructuring in weekly communications to fans and public opinion, detailing values ​​and reasons for the decisions taken. The challenge is to explain that no medium-term million-dollar investment would be possible or would bear fruit if an initial cut was not made.

Due diligence in 120 days

The duo diligence process (investigation of information from a specific company) that will make Ronaldo aware of the soccer scene in Cruzeiro will last 120 days. At the end of this period, the Phenomenon will decide if it will sign the purchase of the Celeste SAF. There is the possibility of giving up the deal, but the former player’s group assures, even with the initial blow, this option is not in the plans.

Still with an eye on restructuring, Ronaldo monitors the market for professionals who fit the profile defined by the group: young people with academic training in management.

Luxembourg at risk

As the ESPN.com.br last week, names such as Alexandre Bird, ex-director of São Paulo and Vasco, and Fellipe Drommond, president of three-time world futsal champion Magnus, were studied by the Phenomenon group.

With an agreement prior to the SAF to manage Cruzeiro football in 2022, the executive Alexandre Mattos was dismissed by Ronaldo for not fitting the established profile. Who should have the same fate in the coming months is coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The experienced coach does not enjoy prestige among the new directors who will command Cruzeiro. Cutting salaries for the position of commander of the technical committee is among the priorities of the transition group.