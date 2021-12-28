Rumors pointing to Norman Reedus in the role of the anti-hero gain traction

The actor’s Twitter activity indicate a tremendous urge to play Johnny Blaze!

THE Ghost Rider is one of the darkest and most anticipated heroes by Marvel fans in its cinematic universe. Since the company took back the rights to the character, there have been many bets on which actor they would choose to live Johnny Blaze in his newest adventure on the big screen and recently attitudes of the actor Norman Reedus has left him in the spotlight as the next to assume the mantle of the demonic hero (via Heroic Hollywood).

The company responsible for the possible long future seemed interested in summoning actors from Hollywood who are also known real life bikers. Names like Keanu Reeves and Norman Reedus were considered by the public immediately, but a report from investors from Marvel Studios indicates a preference for the actor of The Walking Dead.

The information came through an insider who ended up deleting his tweet after claiming that the negotiations had not yet been closed.

However, to make things even more biased, Reedus himself started to like posts on the twitter who asked that he be chosen for the role. Even campaigns encouraging Marvel to take this decision have been liked by the actor, demonstrating that, at the very least, he is interested in accepting the vacancy if the proposal is made to him.

Norman Reedus is known for playing the character Daryl Dixon in the series The Walking Dead, which is scheduled to end in the coming months. It’s no wonder, then, that Reedus has his eye on what his next job could be, whether as part of the MCU or elsewhere. With no formal confirmation, all that’s left for fans is to speculate.

But and you? What do you think about the possibility of the actor playing the role of Ghost Rider? Share your opinion with us in the comments!

Enjoy and check it out too: