Russian gas flow via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day in a row By Reuters



© Reuters.



FRANKFURT/ PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which typically delivers Russian gas to western Europe, was returning fuel back to Poland for the sixth straight day on Sunday, according to data from German network operator Gascade.

Data showed that the flow at the Mallnow measuring point on the German-Polish border was heading east into Poland at a volume of 1.2 million kilowatts per hour on Sunday.

Auction results showed that Russian gas exporter Gazprom had not reserved gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Monday.

Gascade, which receives Russian gas and transports it within Germany, is owned by WIGA, a joint venture between Gazprom and the oil and gas company Wintershall DEA. Wintershall DEA is co-owned by chemical groups from Germany, BASF and LetterOne from Russia.

Russia said this week the flow reversal was not a political step, although it coincides with rising tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, which has pushed gas prices to record highs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than alleviating an overheated market, blaming German gas importers for the reversal and high prices.

Germany’s Ministry of Economy declined to comment on Putin’s allegations. Gas importers did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Lopatka)