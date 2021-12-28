Santa Catarina from “Casamento à Cegas” is expelled from partying in Florianópolis

Thiago Rocha, from Santa Catarina, who participated in the reality show Blind Marriage Brazil, gives Netflix, was expelled from a club in Florianópolis this Sunday night (26). THE column LeoDias, from Metropolis, partner of NSC Total, published a video in which he appears discussing with the security guards of the house, located in the Kobrasol neighborhood. Also to the column, Thiago confirmed what had happened; and said that the expulsion happened because he was caught having sex in the men’s room at the club.

– The security guards wanted to remove me naked from the bathroom outside the party – said Thiago. – I refused to go naked outside; that’s when the broth thickened. Then there was that aggression, starting on their part when I refused. When they threw me out, they put a hanging around my neck and threw me to the ground; when I woke up I turned into a demon and went to get satisfaction from them.

See the video:

In the Blind Wedding, Thiago got involved with the participant Nanda Terra; but then the two parted. Nanda ended up with Mack; and recently the couple announced the pregnancy of their first child.

*with information from metropolises, partner of NSC Total

