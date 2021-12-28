São Joaquim loses motorcyclist in serious accident on Caminhos da Neve

Abhishek Pratap

The Fire Department moved to attend to a traffic accident, leaving the motorcycle lane at 3:57 pm this Sunday (26) in Santo Antão, on the Caminhos da Neve Highway.

Upon arriving at the site, Juliano de Bem (fish), 48 years old, rider of the BMW S1000 motorcycle from São Joaquim, no longer helmeted, agitated, cold-skinned, pale, poorly responsive to commands and polytraumatized.

He presented a wound with bleeding in the thigh and suspected fractures in the legs and arm with deformity. During the trip to the hospital, the patient went into cardiopulmonary arrest, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedures were started with pulse return.

The ASU ambulance was intercepted by the Advanced Health Unit 02 (USA) of the SAMU that was traveling to attend a traffic accident between cars, which occurred simultaneously in the same location.

The Fire Department provided assistance to the USA team, without success, the SAMU doctor found death, Peixe died on his way to the Sagrado Coração de Jesus Hospital, he was a well-known motorcyclist in the city and a friend of groups of motorcycle lovers.

With information from the 5th Military Fire Battalion

