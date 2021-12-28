São Paulo or Inter? Wesley Moraes will define future by the end of the week

Inter competes with São Paulo for the hiring of 25-year-old center forward Wesley Moraes. The player terminated his loan contract at Club Brugge, Belgium, and has a connection to Aston Villa, England, until 2025. The offers from the clubs are similar, according to what was reported by UOL Sport, and the athlete’s decision will be made by the end of the week.

The choice between Morumbi or Beira-Rio will not only come from the attacker and his staff, but also from Aston Villa. The best project for 2022 will be evaluated by the athlete who played six games for the Belgian club this season, without swinging the net. And the English club will analyze which club will give it greater projection.

In the player’s plans to be remembered again by Tite in the Brazilian team. Wesley believes that getting a sequel in football in Brazil could pave the way for putting on the hopscotch again and, who knows, being on the list for the next World Cup. In his career there is a game for the main team.

Inter and São Paulo are the same in the dispute. None of them have Libertadores in the calendar for next year and the offers are practically the same. Both on a one-year loan without a purchase clause at the end of the period.

São Paulo used Rogério Ceni to try to convince the striker to go to Morumbi. Last week, the coach called Wesley Moraes to explain how he planned to use him on the field and what his role would be in the São Paulo squad.

According to the UOL Sport, Wesley is part of a list of names that Inter may implement as a reinforcement in the coming days. His name is one of those present in the evaluations of the department responsible for monitoring the club’s market. However, Colorado comes up against the financial condition that does not authorize larger movements.

“It is the financial impact that limits us with some investments that we could make if we were in our objective. And within the market, it makes us continue to be creative. Seeking effectiveness in hiring, because athletes want to compete in the main competitions”, said soccer executive Paulo Bracks.

Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Wesley left for Europe before working in big clubs. He was in Slovenia and then went to Belgium, where he shone for Brugge. His two best seasons were 2017/2018, when he scored 13 goals and three assists in 44 games, and 2018/2019, when he scored 17 goals and five assists in 48 games.

At Aston Villa, he started well, with six goals and an assist in 22 games in his first season, but a ligament injury in his right knee in 2020 hindered his first steps in the Premier League trajectory.

Colorado does not hide the search for a new alternative in the attack. Yuri Alberto and Matheus Cadorini are the alternatives present in the squad for the offensive command.