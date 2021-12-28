Sarah Andrade shows a reunion with ex-BBBs: ”Respect tram”

On Instagram, Sarah Andrade posted a photo alongside ex-participants of ‘BBB21’, Viih Tube, Thais Braz and Arthur Picoli

This Monday, the 27th, Sarah Andrade (30) used social media to share a photo with viih tube (21), Thais Braz (28) and Arthur Picoli (27).

Former participants of the Big Brother Brazil 21 are in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte, taking advantage of a pre-New Year’s Eve event.

By sharing the record on the Instagram feed, Sarah celebrated her reunion with friends. “That tram of respect”, wrote the digital marketing consultant in the caption of the publication.

Remember that this is not the first time the quartet appear together. Recently, Sarah, Viih, Thais and Arthur met with Kerline Cardoso (29), the first eliminated from BBB21, during Farofa da Gkay.

Sarah Andrade meets Gil do Vigor during the event

Sarah Andrade (30) reencounters her great friend from BBB21, Gil of Vigor (30), during an event that took place in São Paulo. Former participants of the global reality show went to the country’s party Gabi Martins (24) and there they made a series of special clicks showing all the emotion of the meeting that had not happened since Gil’s move to the United States.

