Scholarship scholars revolted by the film ‘No Look Up’ produce a pearl festival

Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters have flooded social media with ‘Don’t Look Up’-related gems. “They are angry because they see themselves in the mirror”, joked one user. Starring DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, the film is the perfect chronicle of the present times.

The film ‘Don’t Look Up,’ released by Netflix on December 24th, has dominated discussions on social media and provoked particularly anger among supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The film tells the story of two astronomers who discover a deadly comet heading towards Earth, but are discredited when they try to alert the population to the danger.

The starring cast draws attention: it has Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet. Many have seen former US President Donald Trump in the character played by Streep.

The characters who refuse to take the threat seriously were seen as references to deniers who ignore scientific data on topics such as the climate emergency and the covid-19 pandemic.

“In ‘Don’t Look Up’, the meteor takes the place of the virus, but the subterfuges used to make people forget that there is a meteor coming towards Earth are the same: ‘Go on with your lives’ and ‘the economy doesn’t it can stop’”, pointed out Marcelo Hailer, a researcher at PUC.

“When you finish watching the film, many people may think: ‘Wow, but this close to Brazil is nothing’, but probably the main mission of the film is to remind us of the barbarism we are experiencing. We still have a year of Bolsonaro government ahead of us. What the film wants to inform, based on its tragicomic narrative and aesthetic, is that ‘it may already be too late’”, added Hailer.

reactions

“Whoever wrote the script for the film also wrote the script for Brazil”, commented one netizen. “The Pocketnarists are angry because they see themselves in the mirror”, joked another. “Leonardo DiCaprio may not have set the Amazon on fire, but he’s been taking the fun out of those who hate science. The film satirizes the apocalypse by denouncing that idiocy and greed will end the planet,” added one more.

The reactions of Bolsonaro’s followers drew attention. “This film is communist and globalist propaganda that deserved to be boycotted. What do you think about organizing a boycott?” one user suggested.

But the main pearls were produced by pocketnaristas who stood out for their total inability to interpret the film. “Think of people warning you about the vaccine hoax and you ‘not looking up.’ Also think of people warning you about the effectiveness of ivermectin and chloroquine and you ‘not looking up,’” protested a supporter of the president.

“That’s right, exempt scientists tried to warn the world about the risk of vaccination and governments and the population denied it, playing the role of experts”, added another follower of Bolsonaro.

“You can say what you want, but this film portrays much more the schizophrenic leftist militancy and the complicity of the media, which denies and hides the dangers of experimental and ineffective vaccines”, snarled another pocket-year-old.

One of the scenes in the film reminded Brazilians of the day when biologist Natália Pasternak was exalted in Jornal da Cultura, at the height of the pandemic:

But there’s no way Adam McKay couldn’t have seen this when he wrote/filmed Don’t Look Up pic.twitter.com/2O97N5wZkF — Hélio Flores (@helioflores) December 26, 2021

Director of ‘Don’t Look Up’, Adam McKay won the Oscar in 2019 for the film “The Big Bet” (2019) and an Emmy for Best Direction for the series “Succession” (2020).

The film “No Look Up” is a sharp social critic, showing how science is treated, how denial is gaining ground and is an allegorical tale inspired by the climate crisis. Watch! pic.twitter.com/jdaaUAR5pn — Future Ex BBB (@lucjjunior) December 25, 2021

“Don’t Look Up” is basically the mantra of denial that says “we don’t want you to see the truth, we want you to stay blind and do what we say.” Netflix nailed the movie’s theme and satire. Watch. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/iXe5Z8HIlQ — Sil ☂ϟ४ (@bellarke_32) December 24, 2021

Meryl Streep clearly playing Bolsonaro and Jonah Hill the Carluxo in the movie “don’t look up” pic.twitter.com/HA1mDhr9aC — ana whit an a (@Abby_comments) December 25, 2021

Não Look Up is a movie that touches the Internet science publisher very deeply because we try to be funny and we can’t, and we also try to be serious about science and nobody takes us seriously. And to complete the world is also ending and the rich don’t care. — Leonardo Rossatto (@nadanovonofront) December 26, 2021

Trailer: