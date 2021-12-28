See the cars with the most expensive tax in São Paulo

The payment period of the VAT knocks on the door and as anticipated by the Car Journal, the tax in 2022 will be much more expensive. So, the São Paulo State Secretariat of Finance and Planning released the new table, as well as presented the list of models that will pay the highest taxes next year. And this number reaches nothing less than R$ 527,493.20. Well, more than half a million reais.

The drivers who will have to pay this salty amount are the owners of the only two units, available in São Paulo, of the Porsche 918 Spyder. According to the agency, the model, year 2015, has an appraised value in BRL 13 million reais. An amount equivalent to approximately seven units of the Hyundai HB20 – who is in contention to be the car best sellers of the year – in the Sense entry version (R$70,190).

900 copies in the world

The super sports car, manufactured between 2013 and 2015, has only 918 copies in the world. It is equipped with a hybrid set, so it has a 4.6 V8 engine which acts in conjunction with two electric thrusters. Combined, they deliver 887 horsepower and can reach an impressive 130.5 mkgf of maximum torque.

Although the performance is brutal, a point that draws a lot of attention is the low consumption. That’s because the sports car can do about 100 km with 3.3 liters of gasoline. Top speed is 345 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km is done in 2.6 seconds.

SUV with more expensive property tax

In the SUV category, the most expensive model with IPVA 2022 is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The luxury brand utility, year 2020, has only two units in the state and has an estimated price of R$ 3 and a half million. That is, it generates a tax of R$ 137,906.56, according to the secretariat.

Under the hood, the SUV is equipped with a V12 6.5 twin-turbo engine that delivers 571 horsepower and 86.5 mkgf of torque. It comes connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission. According to Rolls-Royce, acceleration from zero to 100 km is done in 6 seconds.

2022 IPVA will have a discount of up to 9% in São Paulo

Despite the increase in IPVA values, residents of São Paulo will have a greater discount for those who pay the tax in cash: it goes up from 3% to 9%. But whoever pays the tax in full in February, or prefers to pay it in installments, the reduction will be 5%. For those who have a zero car, the discount continues at 3% in cash payment until the fifth day of issuing the invoice.

There is also the possibility of installment payment in five installments, however without the 3% rebate. Finally, the maturity of the first installment is 30 days after the issuance of the tax document. The government of São Paulo, therefore, claims that the measures aim to alleviate the negative effects of the pandemic and the country’s economic crisis.

But make no mistake: even with the discount in São Paulo, the 2022 IPVA will be much higher than the previous year. The tax increase will come at the same rate as the inflation that caused car prices to soar. Not even popular models will escape the higher rate.

An example is Renault Kwid, current 0-km car cheaper in Brazil. In November 2020, the hatch (18/19 model year) cost BRL 34,438 at Fipe table. In November 2021, the same model is quoted at R$ 43,932, that is, an increase of almost R$ 10 thousand in the price in just one year – which represents 1/3 of the car’s value.

Thus, the more expensive the vehicle, the greater the accumulated increase. Take, for example, the case of Renegade Jeep, best-selling SUV in the country in 2021. In November 2020, a 19/19 copy of the Longitude 4×2 version with a 1.8 flex engine cost R$ 76,186. Now, the same model costs R$ 91,498 at Fipe.

Rate is state

Each state has its own exclusive IPVA rate. In São Paulo, for example, the fee paid is 4% for gasoline and flexible passenger cars. The models that use alcohol exclusively, electricity or gas, purchased before January 15, 2021, are taxed at 3%. Vehicles with more than 20 years of manufacture are exempt.

It should be noted that the IPVA rate is the same for new and used vehicles. However, in the case of 0-km, the calculation basis is the value of the purchase invoice. As for used cars, according to Sefaz, the market value measured by the Fipe table is considered.

According to the Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures the variation in the values ​​of goods and services, new vehicles increased by more than 20% in one year – October 2020 until the tenth month of 2021. The number is still rising more if only the models used are taken into account: 30.25%. On average, for 12 months now, the consumer pays 25% more when buying a car.

five installments

Among the news released by the Government of São Paulo for 2022, is the payment in up to five installments without interest – starts counting in February. Before, the amount could have a maximum of three installments.

The calendar starts on January 10th. But be prepared, after all, going against the grain of what has been happening for more than 20 years in the country, the market value of vehicles rose a lot in 2021. The average inflation of cars was 22.5%, according to an annual survey carried out by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

