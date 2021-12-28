See the list of cities affected by rain in Bahia

116 municipalities, 100 of which declared an emergency, were affected by the heavy rain that hits several regions of Bahia. These cities, together, account for, until this Monday (27), 31,405 homeless and 31,391 displaced, according to data sent by city halls and totaled by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec).

There were also 358 wounded and 20 dead. The two most recent deaths occurred in Itabuna: a 33-year-old woman, a landslide victim, and a 21-year-old man, carried away by the current. The total number of people affected is over 470 thousand (471.009).

The deaths were registered in: Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (4), Jucuruçu (3), Macarani (1), Prado (2), Ruy Barbosa (1), Itapetinga (1), Ilhéus (1 ), Aurelino Leal (1) and Itabuna (2).

Municipalities that declared an emergency situation – 2021:

1. ALCOBASE

2. BITTER

3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES

4. ANAGE

5. ANDARAÍ

6. ANGICAL

7. APUAREMA

8. ARATACA

9. AURELIN LOYAL

10. BIG DOWNTOWN

11. BAR DO HOÇA

12. BELMONTE

13. BEAUTIFUL FIELD

14. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM

15. BREJOLÂNDIA

16. CAATIBA

17. CAETANS

18. CAMACAN

19. CANAVI PLANTS

20. CARAVES

21. COARACI

22. COCO

23. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA

24. COTEGIPE

25. DÁRIO MEIRA

26. CROSSROADS

27. EUNAPOLIS

28. FIRMINO ALVES

29. BLUE FOREST

30. GANDÚ

31. MANGABEIRA GOVERNOR

32. GUARATINGA

33. IACU

34. IBICARAI

35. IBICOARA

36. IBICUÍ

37. IBIPEBA

38. IBIRAPUÃ

39. IGRAPIUNA

40. IGUAÍ

41. ILHÉUS

42. IPIAU

43. ITABELA

44. ITABERABA

45. ITABUNA

46. ​​ITACARE

47. ITAGIMIRIM

48. ITAJU DO COLONIA

49. ITAJUIPE

50. ITAMARAJU

51. ALSO

52. ITANHÉM

53. ITAPÉ

54. ITAPEBI

55. ITAPETINGA

56. ITAPITANGA

57. ITAQUARA

58. ITARANTIM

59. ITORORÓ

60. JAGUAQUARA

61. JEQUIÉ

62. JIQUIRIÇÁ

63. JUCURUÇU

64. JUSSIAPE

65. LAFAIETE COUTINHO

66. SLAB

67. LAJEDÃO

68. LINEN

69. MACARANI

70. MANOEL VITORINO

71. MARAGOGIPE

72. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA

73. PET

74. MEDEIROS GRANDSON

75. MIRACLES

76. MUCUGÊ

77. MUCURI

78. NEW WORLD

79. MUTUIPE

80. NEW VIÇOSA

81. NEW HORIZON

82. PAU BRASIL

83. POTIONS

84. PORT SAFE

85. MEADOW

86. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL

87. RUY BARBOSA

88. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA

89. SANTA INES

90. SANTANOPOLIS

91. SAPEÇU

92. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS

93. THEOLAND

94. UBAÍRA

95. UBATAN

96. URUÇUCA

97. VALENCIA

98. PATHWAY

99. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST

100. WANDERLEY