See the list of cities affected by rain in Bahia

116 municipalities, 100 of which declared an emergency, were affected by the heavy rain that hits several regions of Bahia. These cities, together, account for, until this Monday (27), 31,405 homeless and 31,391 displaced, according to data sent by city halls and totaled by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec).
There were also 358 wounded and 20 dead. The two most recent deaths occurred in Itabuna: a 33-year-old woman, a landslide victim, and a 21-year-old man, carried away by the current. The total number of people affected is over 470 thousand (471.009).
The deaths were registered in: Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (4), Jucuruçu (3), Macarani (1), Prado (2), Ruy Barbosa (1), Itapetinga (1), Ilhéus (1 ), Aurelino Leal (1) and Itabuna (2).
Municipalities that declared an emergency situation – 2021:
1. ALCOBASE
2. BITTER
3. AMÉLIA RODRIGUES
4. ANAGE
5. ANDARAÍ
6. ANGICAL
7. APUAREMA
8. ARATACA
9. AURELIN LOYAL
10. BIG DOWNTOWN
11. BAR DO HOÇA
12. BELMONTE
13. BEAUTIFUL FIELD
14. GOOD VIEW OF TUPIM
15. BREJOLÂNDIA
16. CAATIBA
17. CAETANS
18. CAMACAN
19. CANAVI PLANTS
20. CARAVES
21. COARACI
22. COCO
23. CONCEPTION OF ALMEIDA
24. COTEGIPE
25. DÁRIO MEIRA
26. CROSSROADS
27. EUNAPOLIS
28. FIRMINO ALVES
29. BLUE FOREST
30. GANDÚ
31. MANGABEIRA GOVERNOR
32. GUARATINGA
33. IACU
34. IBICARAI
35. IBICOARA
36. IBICUÍ
37. IBIPEBA
38. IBIRAPUÃ
39. IGRAPIUNA
40. IGUAÍ
41. ILHÉUS
42. IPIAU
43. ITABELA
44. ITABERABA
45. ITABUNA
46. ITACARE
47. ITAGIMIRIM
48. ITAJU DO COLONIA
49. ITAJUIPE
50. ITAMARAJU
51. ALSO
52. ITANHÉM
53. ITAPÉ
54. ITAPEBI
55. ITAPETINGA
56. ITAPITANGA
57. ITAQUARA
58. ITARANTIM
59. ITORORÓ
60. JAGUAQUARA
61. JEQUIÉ
62. JIQUIRIÇÁ
63. JUCURUÇU
64. JUSSIAPE
65. LAFAIETE COUTINHO
66. SLAB
67. LAJEDÃO
68. LINEN
69. MACARANI
70. MANOEL VITORINO
71. MARAGOGIPE
72. MARTIONÍLIO DE SOUZA
73. PET
74. MEDEIROS GRANDSON
75. MIRACLES
76. MUCUGÊ
77. MUCURI
78. NEW WORLD
79. MUTUIPE
80. NEW VIÇOSA
81. NEW HORIZON
82. PAU BRASIL
83. POTIONS
84. PORT SAFE
85. MEADOW
86. RIBEIRA DO POMBAL
87. RUY BARBOSA
88. SANTA CRUZ CABRALIA
89. SANTA INES
90. SANTANOPOLIS
91. SAPEÇU
92. TEIXEIRA DE FREITAS
93. THEOLAND
94. UBAÍRA
95. UBATAN
96. URUÇUCA
97. VALENCIA
98. PATHWAY
99. VICTORY OF THE CONQUEST
100. WANDERLEY