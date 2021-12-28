see the numbers drawn this monday

THE Box held this Monday (27) the contest 187 of the Super Seven. Today’s Super Sete draw can pay a prize of R$3.3 million to whoever matches the seven numbers on each of the seven columns.

Super Sete also pays cash prizes from 3 hits (fixed prize of R$ 5). The other awards, hits of four, five and six dozen are proportional to the amount collected.

WEBSTORIES: Check out the result of this Monday’s lottery drawings (27/12)

Result Super Seven 187

1st Column 2nd Column 3rd Column 4th Column 5th Column 6th Column 7th Column 0 8 1 5 5 8 1

+ Did you see this one? Christmas Raffle can put a super rare 1973 Volks TL 4 door in your garage

How to play in Super Seven

Super Seven is the lottery of numerical predictions. There are 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one. The player must choose at least one number per column. The single bet costs R$2.50. The probability of hitting the maximum payout, that is, seven numbers, is 1 in 10 million. Considering all Caixa games, this is one of the easiest to take the maximum jackpot.

>> Find out all about lotteries, including the results, on the special page of the Tribuna

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).