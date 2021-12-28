see the numbers drawn this monday

THE Box held this Monday (27) the contest 187 of the Super Seven. Today’s Super Sete draw can pay a prize of R$3.3 million to whoever matches the seven numbers on each of the seven columns.

Super Sete also pays cash prizes from 3 hits (fixed prize of R$ 5). The other awards, hits of four, five and six dozen are proportional to the amount collected.

Result Super Seven 187

1st Column2nd Column3rd Column4th Column5th Column6th Column7th Column
0815581

How to play in Super Seven

Super Seven is the lottery of numerical predictions. There are 7 columns with 10 numbers (from 0 to 9) in each one. The player must choose at least one number per column. The single bet costs R$2.50. The probability of hitting the maximum payout, that is, seven numbers, is 1 in 10 million. Considering all Caixa games, this is one of the easiest to take the maximum jackpot.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

