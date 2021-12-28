See what 10 institutions project for the Ibovespa in 2022 – Money Times

After a 2021 to forget, stock strategists see room for recovery in the Brazilian stock market ahead — but the path is far from smooth.

Brazil was home to one of the worst performing stock indices around the world this year, with the Ibovespa heading towards its first annual decline since 2015.

With the multiples hovering at their lowest levels in more than a decade, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg project an average gain of around 20% for the market next year. Rising interest rates, weaker growth and an election that will make investors nervous should add volatility.

“There’s room for upswing,” said Caesar Maasry, head of the emerging markets cross-asset strategy team at Goldman Sachs in New York. “Still, Brazil’s medium-term scenario is more challenging due to the lack of tangible reform.”

The Ibovespa is expected to end 2022 at 127,000 points, up from Monday’s close of 105,554 points, according to the average estimate of 10 strategists monitored by Bloomberg. None of them had predicted the fall this year.

List of estimates:

‘Rough market’

Goldman’s Maasry is the least optimistic of the group.

“The fiscal challenge is still significant, and we remember that the country’s latest economic recovery from the 2016 recession was very shallow and short-lived,” said Maasry. “More worrisome is that the external environment in 2022 will not be particularly favorable.”

Others mention the discounted valuation of the Brazilian market. The Ibovespa is trading at about 7.8 times its estimated earnings over the next 12 months, well below the 10-year average of 11.7 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The ratio reached 7.4 times at the beginning of the month, the lowest level since 2009.

“We recognize a bumpy market ahead with presidential elections next year, but we believe the current asymmetry” is too attractive to ignore, Santander strategist Ricardo Peretti said in a report.

In the October elections, President Jair Bolsonaro must face Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a former resident of Palácio da Alvorada and who has been leading the polls so far. Their divergent views regarding economic policies have contributed to fuel uncertainty regarding the continuity of the fiscal adjustment from 2023 onwards.

At the same time, economists expect the central bank to deliver further interest rate hikes, with the economy likely to grow by less than 1% next year.

“The risk-return ratio is roughly balanced,” said Will Pruett, who manages about $8 billion at Fidelity Investments, including about $300 million at Fidelity Latin America Fund. “I’m waiting for more data on the path to inflation and interest rates before I significantly change my stance,” said Pruett, who is currently neutral in Brazil.

foreign investor

A support point for the local market could be the continued inflow of foreign resources. The foreign investor has placed BRL 66.3 billion in shares on B3 this year through December 22, excluding entry via share offerings.

“From a trading point of view, the participation of foreign investors is fundamental for the end of the current bear market in Brazil”, said Morgan Stanley strategists led by Guilherme Paiva, who forecast the Ibovespa at 140,000 points in an optimistic scenario.

In the pessimistic scenario — including down commodity prices, energy rationing and unorthodox macroeconomic policies after the presidential election — they say the index could drop to around 88,000 points.

“We have a cautious view on Brazil for 2022,” said Ed Kuczma, who manages $1.2 billion in Latin American equities on BlackRock and is underweight Brazil. The presidential election “presents the possibility of policy adjustments that create additional uncertainty.”

Among the Brazilian actions, Kuczma has favored car rental companies, telecommunications and the health sector. Volatility before the election could create opportunities for investors to “build positions in quality companies at attractive valuations,” he said.

The health theme is also among the preferences of Pruett, from Fidelity. He likes the pharmaceutical company Hypera and is also positive with food retailers.

“We are back to the levels of inflation and interest that were previously considered normal for Brazil,” said Pruett. “The question is whether the last few years of inflation and low interest were ‘outliers’”, he said. “There is still no answer.”