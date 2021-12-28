see what research indicates about it

It’s no secret that food contributes greatly to our physical development and health. However, there are some foods that prevent cancer, as incredible as this sounds. Soon, this Monday, December 27, at Casa & Agro, by Tecnonotícias, you will learn more about it.

You foods that prevent cancer should be implemented in anyone’s diet. Although it is important to emphasize that the onset of the disease can be linked to external factors, such as genetic inheritance. So, consumption alone doesn’t completely avoid the possibility, but it reduces the chances. Aware of this, follow the reading to find out about these foods.

Read more: Benefits of carambola: learn how this food boosts your health

Foods that prevent cancer

Before we get into the first food that prevents cancer, it’s important to talk about free radicals. These compounds are pointed out by specialists as the main responsible for the early onset of the disease. So, the list below has several advantages, but the main one is that they all fight against the emergence of radicals.

Avocado

Therefore, our first alternative is an item that contains glutathione, an antioxidant responsible for directly attacking free radicals. We are talking about avocado, a tasty fruit that contributes greatly to your body’s protection. So it’s worth testing.

Soy

Soy is a food widely consumed by vegetarians and vegans, however, it should be part of everyone’s diet with some regularity. With low sugar content, in addition to high fiber, it is an excellent alternative for everyday life. According to specialists, soy-based foods prevent the onset of lung, intestine, stomach, and prostate cancer, among others.

Check out more: Vertical vegetable garden in pvc pipe: learn step-by-step how to produce your own food at home in an easy and practical way

Broccoli

Another excellent food for your daily life is broccoli, due to its antioxidant and bioflavonoid actions. Both elements block the appearance of hormones that create tumors and make it an ally in protection against disease. So, in addition to the great taste, it is worth including it in your diet with some regularity, you will see the results in a short time.

Rosemary

Although it is often used in infusions or as a spice, rosemary is a fantastic food because of its ability to increase detoxifying enzymes. Therefore, if you are able to consume this seasoning on a regular basis, it is worth getting its benefits in your routine.

Therefore, it is essential that it be consumed frequently, as in addition to being one of the foods that prevent cancer contributes to the daily life of other illnesses. For example: it is a great alternative for diabetics thanks to the glycemic control it offers during the day. So don’t forget to consume these items and see your health more protected and improved.

Learn more: Discover how to plant arugula at home: foolproof tips for having this food in your own garden