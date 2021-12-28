See which Big Brother Brazil participants have died

starts next day January 17th the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, on TV Globo. Over 20 years of history, the reality show has had around 300 confined. Of these, four died. Three of them participated in the same edition, the ninth. See the list:

Ex-BBBs who died

Josy Oliveira

Josy Oliveira at BBB 9 – Reproduction/Globe

At 43, singer and psychologist Josy Oliveira died in September this year, 2021, after suffering a hemorrhage in surgery. josy participated in the BBB 9, still presented by Pedro Bial.

According to the family, the former BBC suffered an aneurysm in January. In August, she underwent surgery but did not resist complications during the surgery.

Noberto Santos, the Nonô

Nonô at BBB 9 – Reproduction/Globe

In the 9th edition, BBB innovated by placing two “grandfathers” in the edition. One of them, Mr. Noberto Santos, the dear “Nonô” died in 2017 at the age of 72, a victim of cancer.

Nonô was eliminated at the beginning of the program, on the second wall, which had as victorious Ana Carolina and grandma Naná, the other grandma in the edition.

André Cowboy

André Cauboi at BBB 9 – Reproduction/Globe

Victim of a murder, André Cauboi died in 2011, at 37 years of age. The crime took place in the former-BBB’s farm in the interior of São Paulo.

At BBB, the boy spent only 12 days, after a wall against Josy Oliveira and grandma Naná.

Edilson Buba

Edilson Buba at BBB 4 – Reproduction/Globe

Participant of BBB 4, Edílson Buba died in 2006. He was a victim of abdominal cancer and was 34 years old.

The boy was a businessman, founded an NGO to help drug addicts and even posed nude for G Magazine.