See which countries already vaccinate children against COVID-19 – International

Contrary to what happens on national soil, some nations around the world are already immunizing children under 11 years old (photo: Norberto Duarte/AFP) Vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years against COVID-19 was authorized in Brazil by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). However, there has not yet been a final decision by the federal government, which is awaiting the completion of the public consultation, on whether or not to make vaccines available to children in the National Immunization Plan.

Contrary to what happens on national soil, some nations around the world are already immunizing children under 11 years old.

And the long list, with more than 15 countries making up the record. Among them, the United States, Argentina, Canada, Chile, Cuba and other European nations, such as Germany, Austria, Denmark, Spain, Italy, France, Portugal, Greece and Hungary. In addition, some Asian countries also make the list, such as China and Israel.

Another country that could start vaccinating children soon and join this “team” is Belgium, which will likely start immunizing children under 11 by January. The final detail that is lacking is the publication by local authorities of more specific guidelines.

The vaccination of children with Pfizer’s immunizing agent between 5 and 11 years old in Brazil was authorized on the last 16th day by Anvisa. But I still have to wait. In addition to all the federal bureaucracy to immunize Brazilian children, Pfizer has not yet sent vaccine doses to Brazil, which should only happen in 2022.