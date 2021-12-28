See who gets the first installment this Monday

payment of first installment of gas-aid starts today for around 100 thousand families living in municipalities affected by the storms that affected Bahia and Minas Gerais. The bill that releases R$300 million to fund the benefit was sanctioned last week by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read more: Congress approves Budget for 2022 with minimum wage of R$1,210

In this first moment, people who live in regions that have declared a state of calamity due to floods, floods, floods and landslides caused by heavy rains will be assisted.

To be entitled to gas assistance, the citizen must be enrolled in Auxílio Brasil. The other Brazilians approved to receive the benefit will have access to the money from January 18th.

Those who are able to withdraw the amounts at that first moment will be informed through the Auxílio Brasil or Caixa Tem applications. The complete list of municipalities served in December can be found at this link.

Gas-aid rules

The program will serve families enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico), who have a monthly income per person of up to half the minimum wage. Family groups made up of any member who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) will also be covered.

The gas allowance will be released every two months. Women victims of domestic violence under monitoring of urgent protective measures will have preference for receiving.