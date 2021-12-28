Seer who predicted 9/11 and Princess Diana’s death says there will be a new pandemic in 2022

Died in 1996, blind Bulgarian seer Vangelia Gushterova, known as ‘Baba Vanga’ or ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’, left a series of predictions for the coming years. For 2022, the woman predicts the emergence of another pandemic. This time, the discovery of the new deadly virus will take place in Siberia, according to the writings left by it.

The next year, according to Baba Vanga, will also be marked by a serious water crisis with a shortage of drinking water in several cities around the world. The seer also predicted that river pollution would increase and a tsunami would devastate Asia and Australia. Baba Vanga also predicts an alien invasion in 2022. According to the seer, an asteroid sent by extraterrestrials in 2017 will attack planet Earth next year.

The Bulgarian has become known for having supposedly correct predictions of landmark events in recent history, such as the September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, the nuclear accident at Chernobyl, the death of Princess Diana, the 2004 tsunami in Asia and the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union. For 2021, Baba Vanga predicted significant seismic and volcanic activity, as well as floods and storms. According to international media, the seer is about 85% accurate in her predictions.