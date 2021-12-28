Sem Volta Para Casa remains at the top of the Brazilian box office

Spider-Man: No Return Home, third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, reached its second straight week at the top of the national box office. The feature recorded BRL 30.54 million between Thursday (23) and Sunday and surpassed the mark of BRL 180 million in Brazil.

Premiere of the week, Matrix Resurrections collected R$4.97 million, becoming the second highest grossing of the weekend. New animation of Disney, Charm he did R$621 thousand, reaching a total box office of BRL 19.15 million.

Gucci house, with BRL 70.3 thousand, and Clifford: The Red Dog Giant, with BRL 18.51 thousand, close the five biggest box offices in Brazil at the weekend.

Check out the top ten collections below:

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

1

1

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 30.4

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 180.67

Public in Brazil

9610000

Box office World

$1054.0

two

two

Matrix Resurrections

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 4.97

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 7.1

Public in Brazil

353680

Box office World

$69.8

3

3

Charm

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.621

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 19.15

Public in Brazil

123,000

Box office World

$193.0

4

4

Gucci house

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.07

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 8.9

Public in Brazil

416000

Box office World

$111.3

5

5

Clifford – The Red Dog Giant

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.018

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 2.99

Public in Brazil

185500

Box office World

$73.0

6

6

Love, Sublime Love (2021)

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.014

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.595

Box office World

$36.6

7

7

marighella

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.01

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 6.0

Public in Brazil

320600

8

8

The French Chronicle

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.0098

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.6

Box office World

$41.7

9

9

King Richard: Creating Champions

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.0096

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 1.1

Box office World

$26.0

10

10

the ideal man

Box office

December 23rd to 26th

BRL 0.007

Box office

Total Brazil

BRL 0.007

Box office World

$0.501

*Data in millions Source: Comscore

