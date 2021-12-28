Sem Volta Para Casa remains at the top of the Brazilian box office

Spider-Man: No Return Home, third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, reached its second straight week at the top of the national box office. The feature recorded BRL 30.54 million between Thursday (23) and Sunday and surpassed the mark of BRL 180 million in Brazil.

Premiere of the week, Matrix Resurrections collected R$4.97 million, becoming the second highest grossing of the weekend. New animation of Disney, Charm he did R$621 thousand, reaching a total box office of BRL 19.15 million.

Gucci house, with BRL 70.3 thousand, and Clifford: The Red Dog Giant, with BRL 18.51 thousand, close the five biggest box offices in Brazil at the weekend.

Check out the top ten collections below: