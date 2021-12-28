Sem Volta Para Casa remains at the top of the Brazilian box office

Spider-Man: No Return Home, third film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, reached its second straight week at the top of the national box office. The feature recorded BRL 30.54 million between Thursday (23) and Sunday and surpassed the mark of BRL 180 million in Brazil.
Premiere of the week, Matrix Resurrections collected R$4.97 million, becoming the second highest grossing of the weekend. New animation of Disney, Charm he did R$621 thousand, reaching a total box office of BRL 19.15 million.
Gucci house, with BRL 70.3 thousand, and Clifford: The Red Dog Giant, with BRL 18.51 thousand, close the five biggest box offices in Brazil at the weekend.
Check out the top ten collections below:
1
Spider-Man – No Return Home
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 30.4
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 180.67
Public in Brazil
9610000
Box office World
$1054.0
two
Matrix Resurrections
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 4.97
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 7.1
Public in Brazil
353680
Box office World
$69.8
3
Charm
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.621
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 19.15
Public in Brazil
123,000
Box office World
$193.0
4
Gucci house
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.07
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 8.9
Public in Brazil
416000
Box office World
$111.3
5
Clifford – The Red Dog Giant
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.018
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 2.99
Public in Brazil
185500
Box office World
$73.0
6
Love, Sublime Love (2021)
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.014
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.595
Box office World
$36.6
7
marighella
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.01
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 6.0
Public in Brazil
320600
8
The French Chronicle
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.0098
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.6
Box office World
$41.7
9
King Richard: Creating Champions
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.0096
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 1.1
Box office World
$26.0
10
the ideal man
Box office
December 23rd to 26th
BRL 0.007
Box office
Total Brazil
BRL 0.007
Box office World
$0.501
*Data in millions Source: Comscore