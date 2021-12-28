Series with ex-RBD gets date to return on Netflix· TV News

Desejo Sombrio, a Netflix series starring ex-RBD Maite Perroni and one of the platform’s biggest hits in 2020, already has a date to return. The second season of the attraction opens on February 2, 2022 on the streaming service.

At the time of the premiere of its first batch of episodes, Desejo Sombrio set a record on Netflix as the most popular first season of a non-English-language production on the platform, surpassing hits such as La Casa de Papel (2017-2021) and Dark (2017- 2019).

The first year of the series was watched by 35 million accounts worldwide in the first 28 days of the Netflix catalog and figured in the platform’s Top 10 in 77 countries. The numbers were collected based on the old measurement made by the streaming service, which changed the way this reading is taken from this year on.

In the plot, Maite plays the lawyer Alma Solares, who decides to live an extramarital adventure with Darío Guerra (Alejandro Speitzer) after suspecting that she is being betrayed by her husband, judge Leonardo Solares (Jorge Poza). However, days later, she discovers that the affair is her student at college.

The discovery of her partner’s betrayal makes Alma begin to live an intense and dangerous passion for Darío, despite all the obstacles that hinder the relationship. In addition, a murder also moves the plot, which leads the lawyer to distrust everyone around her – including the new affair.

Check out the official announcement of the release date for the second season of Desejo Sombrio:

Review the first year trailer below: