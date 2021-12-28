‘Sex and the City’ Actor Chris Noth Receives New Sexual Assault Charge | Pop & Art

Yet another woman has publicly accused American actor Chris Noth of sexual violence, who played the character “Mr. Big” in the TV series “Sex and the City”.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile said on Thursday (23), at a press conference, that Noth harassed her in New York in 2002. According to her, the actor insisted on entering her apartment after giving him a ride.

“He started kissing me almost immediately,” she said. “Then he leaned over and pulled me hard toward him,” described the singer, who said she felt uncomfortable and rejected Noth’s advances. “Then he got more aggressive, put his hands on my breasts and started squeezing them tightly over my clothes.”

Lisa claimed that Noth placed the singer’s hands on his cock. “Finally, I managed to push him out of his control, yelling, ‘No, I don’t want that!’.” According to her, the actor insulted her and threatened to end her career if she told someone what had happened.

Lisa will not be able to prosecute Noth in court, as the complaint has lapsed under New York state law, her lawyer Gloria Allred said.