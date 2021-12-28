Shares close sharply after approval of the R$ 2 billion issue in debentures – Money Times

The action of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) was one of the main positive highlights of the B3 (B3SA3) this Monday (27). The retailer’s roles gained momentum with the approval of the issuance of BRL 2 billion in debentures.

The company ended the session with a strong appreciation of 9.35% on the Stock Exchange, quoted at R$ 6.78. Already the Ibovespa had a high of 0.63%, to 105,553.65 points.

The board of directors approved in a meeting held last Friday (24) the eleventh series of debentures issued by the company. In public distribution and with restricted placement efforts, 2 million debentures will be issued, with a nominal value of R$ 1 thousand.

The debentures will have a term of 1,826 days, counted from the issue date (December 23, 2021).

The amortization will be made in two installments – one in December 2025 and the other in December 2026.

Magalu stock accumulates the highest Ibovespa drop in the year, a drop of more than 70%. The view that the company has in 2022 is far from the soaring sales recorded since the pandemic, according to specialists consulted by the Money Times.

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11), for example, sees the competition in the e-commerce and a “difficult” basis of comparison in relation to the strong growth registered in 2020 as some obstacles for the next year.

already the XP Investments sees the macroeconomic scenario as a factor of attention, since, with the drop in the purchasing power of the Brazilian population, demand may be weaker.

On the other hand, a manager who prefers not to be identified sees the fall in the company’s shares as exaggerated. He points out that Magalu grew 120% last year and therefore it is worth “giving the benefit of the doubt” to the name.