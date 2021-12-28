Shopkeepers disagree on sales growth at Christmas – 12/27/2021 -Panel SA

As is the case every year after Christmas, sales figures were announced this Monday (27) by different associations of shopkeepers and malls: each entity discloses a different performance.

The traditional divergence turned into confusion at Christmas 2019, when Ablos (the association of smaller mall stores) challenged the more robust growth data presented by Alshop (which also represents the large chains), saying that sales had been a failure.

Ablos accused Alshop, at the time, of disclosing accounts without technical proof, with the risk of causing speculation in the market.

After that Christmas, Alshop stopped doing its traditional promotional event immediately after the date. According to Nabil Sahyoun, president of Alshop, the change was made to avoid a face-to-face meeting during the pandemic. He says that, for now, he has only an estimate of real growth of 10% for this year.

“We are not worried about Ablos. We are not bothered with an entity that does not have a year and a half to live and is going to contest the number of another entity that has a reference”, says Sahyoun.

Ablos, which brings together brands such as Jogê, Gregory, Any Any and Side Walk, says it is conducting a survey among associates to determine its own sales result at Christmas. The numbers should be released in the coming days, according to the association.

Another sector entity, Abrasce (Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers), which projects a nominal increase of 16% on days 19 to 25 compared to the same period of 2020, should present its data on Thursday (30).

According to Cielo, its expanded retail index indicates that sales at Christmas had a nominal growth of 11.1%. The variation compares the period from December 19th to December 25th with the same interval of last year. The calculation, which uses statistical models to reflect commerce activity beyond card movement, does not appear deflated because it does not span the full month range, depending on the company.

with A-N-A Paula White