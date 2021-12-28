Siamese siblings are hired by a company with individual salaries

Siamese twins Sohna and Mohna Singh, 19, got the first job of their lives, receiving individual salaries to perform a single role.

According to the British newspaper The Telegrah, the company that hired the brothers, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which is owned by the Punjab state government, will pay 10,000 rupees, about R$750 a month for each.

Credit: Reproduction/YoutubeSiamese twins get first company with individual salaries

The twins will work as electricians for the state electrical council, which for them is considered a “dream job.”

“We are grateful to the Punjab government for recognizing our talents,” said the brothers.

Credit: Reproduction/Facebook/Mohna SinghBrothers to work with electronics at Punjab state government company

Sohna and Mohna were born in New Delhi, India, and were abandoned as babies. Doctors at the time said they had two hearts, two kidneys and a spinal cord, but only a liver, gallbladder, spleen and a pair of legs. Because it is risky, the separation surgery was ruled out by doctors.

They were raised in an orphanage, where they sparked interest in electronics, a course completed years later.

The brothers attracted the attention of company employees when they visited a training site and became very interested in everything related to electronics.

PSPCL managing director Venu Parsad told The Telegrah newspaper that the twins were technically sound and so were recruited.