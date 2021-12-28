Silvio Santos puts a fence on his mansion in the US and a warning in Portuguese against harassment

Enjoying a vacation in the United States, Silvio Santos is no longer anonymous in the country as he did a few years ago. He recently put up a fence in front of the residence, virtually the only one on the street to have “protection”, and maintains a sign in Portuguese to prevent harassment.

“It is expressly prohibited the entry of unauthorized persons in this location”, says on a sign in front of the house, located in Celebration, in the state of Florida, United States. In the country, the entrance of houses do not usually have fences. The Man from the Trunk has maintained the property on the site for years and it is there that he takes a 90-day annual vacation, with the exception of 2021, which he had not yet gone due to the pandemic.

Celebration isn’t exactly a city, as it doesn’t have its own government. It is a small place to the south owned by the Disney group and is located just outside of Orlando, Florida and very close to the Mickey House parks.

It was designed and founded by Disney in 1994 and it didn’t take long for Silvio Santos to be enchanted by the place. Close to his mansion, the owner of SBT would have bought another six houses nearby so that his daughters could accompany him from time to time and the family would remain united even in the Land of Uncle Sam.



Silvio’s Mansion is practically the only one with a fence on the street – Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Silvio Santos enjoys vacation

Enjoying a vacation there, Silvio should only return to Brazil after Carnival. He is expected to present the Press Trophy, which has already aired calls. The award has not taken place since 2019.

In 2021, Silvio returned to the stage in July and remained recording until August, when he contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized. After that, he arrived to rehearse a new lap, but gave up practically after 48 minutes of the second half and preferred to wait for a new moment.

At 91 years of age, Silvio is in no hurry to get back on the air. Vaccinated with three doses against Covid-19, he has been replaced on his Sunday by Patrícia Abravanel, who is also dedicated to the game-show Roda a Roda daily.