Skin cancer: how to differentiate a mole from a more serious lesion? – 12/28/2021

When abnormal skin cells start to multiply out of control, tumors, or skin cancer, form. Differentiating a lesion from a mole, however, is not always simple, but the importance of this identification is significant.

Skin cancer is the most frequent in the world, and with the highest incidence in Brazil. Data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimate that about 33% of all malignant tumors diagnosed in the country are neoplasms located in the skin, with an average of more than 180,000 new cases registered every year.

Types and subtypes

The most common type of skin cancer is called non-melanoma, which appears in both men and women and has a low mortality rate. However, if not treated properly, it can leave significant mutilations in the patient.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is divided into two subtypes:

Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) – is the most common and arises in the basal cells (located in the deepest layer of the skin). It rarely metastasizes. It is more common in areas exposed to the sun such as the face, ears, neck, scalp, shoulders and back.

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) – manifests itself in the cells of the upper layers of the skin and can appear anywhere in the body, although it is more common in areas exposed to the sun. SCC is a little more dangerous and may metastasize.

Melanoma-type skin cancer, on the other hand, originates in melanocytes (skin cells that produce melanin and give color to tissue) and tends to affect more white adults. It is the most aggressive type of skin cancer and has a high lethality due to the high risk of spreading to other organs of the body (in the process called metastasis). It is usually rare, accounting for only 3% of diagnosed cases.

According to dermatologist Renato Pazzini, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and of the clinical staff of the Albert Einstein and Oswaldo Cruz Hospitals, some parameters are observed to identify a melanoma-like lesion. “We follow the rule called ‘ABCD’, which means observing the presence or not of asymmetry, irregular edges, multiple coloring and a diameter greater than 5 mm”, he says.

Attention to late spots

The main cause of all types of skin cancer is excessive exposure to the sun – but it is not the only one. Exposure to chemical agents, chronic wounds and family genetics are factors that can also trigger the problem.

Pazzini also remembers that it is important to be aware of spots that appear after 45 years of age. “It is not normal for new lesions to appear after this age”, he warns. If the lesion appears as a small ball that grows and becomes a wound that never completely heals; or even if it presents varied color or irregular edges, it becomes a suspicious lesion.

Cancer often appears as a small point that goes unnoticed by the person. Therefore, it is important to have an annual dermatological exam, especially if there are other cases in the family or if the individual has previously had cancerous lesions – in this case, the follow-up is done at shorter intervals, every three or six months.

Diagnosis of the problem is made from a clinical examination of the mole. “We use a device to increase the image and, if there is strong suspicion, we remove the lesion and send it to the laboratory for analysis”, explains the doctor.

For all types of cancer, the recommended treatment is surgical – with removal of the lesion – and considered curative in most cases. However, when metastasis is observed, chemotherapy or immunotherapy sessions are required.

How to prevent?

As skin cancer is closely associated with the sun, the main way to prevent the problem is to avoid exposure at times when ultraviolet radiation – responsible for causing mutations in the DNA of skin cells – is more intense, between 10 am and 4 pm .

It is also important to always use sunscreen, especially in areas of the body that are more vulnerable in everyday life, such as the face, arms, neck and legs.

Skin cancer appears more frequently in elderly people, and this has a reason to be: it is usually the time when the damage accumulated by the sun exposure of a lifetime begins to cause damage. “Those who have fair skin, which turns red easily and even blisters, and who burns intermittently on vacations and outings in childhood and youth, are at greater risk of having the problem in old age because the damage is cumulative”, warns the specialist .

In these cases, it is recommended that you have a regular skin examination – such as a check-up – to ensure that any suspicious lesions are removed and treated early.