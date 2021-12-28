‘Slum population needs health. Not at gunpoint’

One of the most powerful voices in the struggle for human rights in Africa, the Nobel Peace Prize Archbishop Desmond Tutu also became involved in international debates in the last decades of his life, including in the face of police violence in Brazil.

In an interview with the columnist, still in 2008, Tutu made his vision of the Brazilian situation clear.

The South African archbishop, who died at age 90 on Sunday, took an anti-apartheid stance in the 1970s and 1980s, at the height of the racially segregated regime. In 1984, he received the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1996 he chaired the Commission for Reconciliation and Truth, designed to promote racial integration in South Africa after the end of apartheid.

Here are the main excerpts from the interview:

Chad – The UN recently attacked the way in which Brazil fights crime. But this week, a new operation was carried out in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. What is the solution to violence in Brazil?

Tutu – First of all, there needs to be a process of humanization anew for those people who live in these places and the recognition of their dignity. On the day that everyone considers themselves as equal human beings, each one’s life will be worth much more. At this point, killing will become increasingly difficult for everyone.

Chad – But in practice, what needs to change?

Tutu – A lot needs to change. Social differences need to be reduced. That’s the only way. To begin with, the poorest population needs to stop being abandoned by the authorities. The violence today in many parts of the world is the result of this abandonment of millions of people. The war on terrorism, for example, will never be won if young people in poor countries are not offered a new perspective. Iraq shouldn’t have been bombed. But rebuilt and with investments.

The same happens in countries like Brazil or South Africa. In Brazilian favelas, abandonment is the worst enemy to stability. Abandonment is what generates such great frustration for these populations. In South Africa, the same violence erupted after democracy, as a portion of the population felt left behind.

Chad – What is the solution to this frustration?

Tutu – The death rates in Brazil are gigantic. A country can only really grow if that growth affects everyone. And that needs to happen in Brazil. Where is the state at these times. This population in the slums needs water, health, education. Not from guns pointed at them. Brazil will never be able to resolve violence in the favelas with more violence. Entire favelas are being abandoned by the state. That’s what needs to change. Not the invasion of armies.

Years later, in the midst of the World Cup in South Africa, I met the Archbishop again, at that moment radiant by the event taking place in his country. His assessment, however, was lucid about the role of a sporting mega-event.

Chad – Mr. danced in the stands when South Africa opened the scoring in the opening game of the World Cup, on Friday. What mr. do you feel when you see the Worlds in your country?

Tutu – This Cup is one of the most important in football history. Not for football. But because it is happening in a country that needs development and a continent that needs trust.

Chad – What is left of this Cup for the African people?

Tutu – Above all, a new image for the world. We show the world a new Africa. This Cup proved to the world that Africa is capable of doing things on its own. That you don’t need to beg. Africa is raising its head at this event and proving that we are not second-class citizens.

Chad – But there are harsh criticisms regarding government spending on the event. As mr. evaluate this?

Tutu – The Cup does not change life in practice. It’s true that it unites a country and that’s what we saw when the South African national team played. We had white people rooting for a black sport. I said from the beginning that I would only support a Cup if it didn’t involve corruption. In a cup in a developing country, it doesn’t matter who is champion. What matters is the population winning. The real champions of a tournament like this need to be the population.

Chad – Mr. weren’t you sad about South Africa’s poor performance?

Tutu – Weak? We beat France (laughs). We did what we could. I, for my part, did too. I prayed a lot (laughs).