Soy intensifies highs in Chicago, with support from derivatives and with an eye on…

This Monday (27th) early afternoon, soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange intensify their highs and, around 12:10 pm (Eastern time), rose between 17.75 and 19 points in the most traded contracts. January was already at US$ 13.49 and May – a reference for the Brazilian crop – at US$ 13.66 per bushel.

The adverse weather in South America is the focus of attention for traders at CBOT. Conditions are quite unfavorable in most of Brazil’s producing regions – in addition to Paraguay and Argentina – reflecting extreme but equally worrying moments.

While the south of Brazil continues to be punished by very high temperatures and lack of rain – with some regions suffering from a lack of rainfall for 60 days – areas in the north and northeast are punished by excessive humidity, floods and countless municipalities in emergency situations .

In an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, the meteorologist at Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), Francisco de Assis Diniz, stated that the tendency is for even heavier rains to remain in the Center-North of Braisl, while for the south of the country it should still register irregularity and suboptimal volumes.

See the full interview:

There are many areas in Rio Grande do Sul where corn crops are being lost and soy has not yet been planted. “But it is not just in Rio Grande do Sul that the lack of rain is being felt. The forecasts for the absence of rain for Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Paraguay are being confirmed. And in Mato Grosso, along the BR 163, the picture of a lot of rain continues”, explains the team of analysts at Agrinvest Commodities.

Thus, with the concern about the adverse climate increasing, the futures of soybean derivatives on the Chicago Board of Trade also rose aggressively. The bran is almost 1% high, while the oil advances almost 2%.

“The fear of a breakdown in Argentina, as a result of the strengthening of La Niña, gives strength to the bran, since the country represents 42% of the volume exported globally. With the fear, the derivative’s futures contracts accumulate a high of more than 80 dollars per ton since the minimum reached in October and are traded today at the highest level since May”, adds Agrinvest.