‘Spider-Man: No Back Home’ Becomes First Film to Raise $1 Billion in Pandemic | Fun



‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ Collects $1 Billion – Reproduction

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ raises $1 billionreproduction

Posted 27/12/2021 14:25 | Updated 12/27/2021 2:29 PM

Rio – The film “Spider-Man: No Return Home” earned more than US$ 1 billion (approximately R$ 5.6 billion) at the box office around the world and became the first feature to achieve this feat during the pandemic of covid-19. The film hit the $1 billion mark after just 12 days of opening. Now, he is part of a group of works like “Avengers: Ultimatum”, which reached the mark in five days, “Avengers: Infinite War”, which accomplished the same feat in 11 days and “Star wars: the awakening of the force” , which also took 12 days to reach this number.

The numbers correspond to world performance and place actor Tom Holland’s third film, playing the character, as the second highest-grossing film in the history of Sony Pictures, a studio that shares Spider-Man rights with Marvel. First on the list is “Spider-Man: Away from Home,” which raised $1.13 billion. However, this mark may be surpassed soon.

“Spider-Man: No Back Home” is also the top-grossing film in 2021 and one of the few to reach the $1 billion mark without premiering in China. In recent years, the Asian country has become a key player in Hollywood studios to boost blockbuster revenues.

In Brazil alone, the feature has already raised US$ 37 million, the equivalent of around R$ 210 million.