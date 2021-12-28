Stay on top of this Tuesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Daniel Shvartsman and Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – New cycle of low Selic rate should not start next year. Brazilian retailers take off the day before, but the scenario in the sector is not one of optimism.

Overseas, year-end trading brought gifts to the bulls as it hit its highest record yesterday as the good mood spread to other indices and asset classes. Is there room for a repeat, or might that be overkill?

With oil prices soaring, oil prices calming in Europe and covid-19 cases rising, but hospitalizations and government restrictions easing, there’s a lot on investors’ radar.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Tuesday, December 28th.

1. New Selic bearish cycle should not start in 2022

Expectations that the current cycle of monetary tightening will end next year and that a new period of decline will begin shortly thereafter, according to Valor Econômico newspaper.

Experts consulted by the newspaper point out that the rate will reach 11.75% at the end of the current high cycle, a level that should remain at the end of next year due to the continuity of deteriorating expectations for inflation in 2022 and 2023.

The Central Bank survey to measure market estimates on macroeconomic variables, released yesterday, points out that the Selic rate should end in 2022 at 11.5%, an increase of 25 basis points from the previous week’s estimate. This means that the median of economists consulted by the monetary authority still predicts the start of a new downturn in 2022, although this probability is decreasing.

Odds are almost certain that 2021 will hit double digits, with expectations to end the year at 10.02% according to the Focus Bulletin. The inflation projection for 2022 is 5.03%, above the stipulated target center of 3.5% and the tolerance of 1.5 percentage points above the target center (5%). In 2023, the estimate is at 3.38%, above the target center of 3.25%.

2. Oil and gold prices heat up, natural gas and crypto prices cool off

Yesterday, oil began to fall before reversing to an advance of more than 2%. Today, oil was up 1.57% to $76.78, while advancing 1.42% to $79.33, each setting one-month highs. This fits with the theme of last week’s markets – demand will return and any hurdles from the Covid-19 Omicron variant will be temporary. The question in the case of oil is whether this ends up putting pressure on the economy through higher input costs and inflationary pressures.

Europe’s futures continued to slide, marking the fifth straight day of decline, as liquefied natural gas shipments from the US and news of a US-Russia meeting may have eased concerns of an energy shortage in the region. . European utilities such as Iberdrola (MC:) and enel (MI: ) were trading higher as a sign of relief on the mainland. Eyes are on the forecast, with mid-January forecast to bring a cold snap, increasing demand for gas as a source of energy and heating.

After a positive start to the week, the main cryptocurrencies fell. The fell 3.2%, while retreating 3.69%. lost 4.28%, while yesterday’s leader fell 4.38%. The sector has not received the boost of “the bulls came home for the holiday and convinced family members to buy”, but it is unclear what news could be driving the sell-off today, if any.

On the other hand, it was up 0.54% at the start of trading, either because of concerns about an increase in COVID-19 cases or perhaps the renewed surge in inflation.

3. After historical highs, where is the ceiling?

Prices were up 0.22% and above the 4,800 mark for the first time at 9:06 am, a day after the index closed at historic highs for the 69th time this year. Futures rose 0.41%, reflecting the continued strength of the tech sector, and saw gains of 77.5 points, or 0.21%. The Christmas Rally – the trend for markets to rise during the last five trading sessions of one year and the first two of the following year – looms over us, and unless some surprising bad news comes, it’s not clear what will dampen the momentum.

The market continued its high from the day before and opened with gains of 0.24%.

As for equities, Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) was up 1.29% in the pre-market after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his target price for the automaker from $1100 to $US 1400 per share. Nvidia (NASDAQ:) was also up 1.04%, with no specific news.

4. Retail stocks soar; too much optimism?

Shares of retail companies soared in Monday’s session at B3, supported by the Cielo Extended Retail Index, which showed an 11.1% growth in Christmas sales this year compared to 2021. Magazine Luiza’s shares (SA: ) advanced 9.4%, while Via SA (SA:) climbed 8% and Americanas SA (SA:) rose 3.8%.

However, the Cielo (SA:) indicator is not deflated, so inflation in the period measured by the annual – prior to official inflation – was 10.24% this month and should be taken into account.

Real growth – discounted for inflation – during the Christmas week was less than 1%, that is, without a relevant expansion, according to an article in Valor Econômico newspaper. Maintaining this timid level of sales, the newspaper says that retail companies can review the budgets already approved for next year, in addition to highlighting speeches by economists from sector entities warning that retail inflation is above the IPCA.

The article says that businessmen in the sector do not believe that greater movement of money in an election year can influence an increase in sales, as occurred in past election periods. And next year’s World Cup to be held at the end of next year does not contribute to the optimism of sales in the sector either.

5. Covid-19 case record, but restrictions remain lighter

Covid’s cases continue to reach new heights around the world, but so far government responses have been muted. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced that quarantines for COVID could only be 5 days instead of 10 days; France imposed public collection restrictions but kept schools open; and Spain, until now, has required only outdoor mask use. As people wait to see how the severity of the omicron variant can be reduced and what the total impact will be on hospitals and lives, governments around the world are taking care in taking the kinds of measures seen in the past year at this time or early in the year. pandemic.

Whether omicron means the end of the pandemic from a health standpoint or just from a political standpoint remains to be seen, and fingers are crossed that omicron is truly light. So far, the market is doing well with only a few short-lived sales, and nothing that has curbed Santa’s effect on the markets.