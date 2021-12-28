Steam banned from China in new government push against games

The Steam website, one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, was banned in Chinese territory. It has been down since the last 25th.

Now, only the local version of Steam is available in the country, which has only 103 games (the global one has more than 100,000) and no community features, such as discussion forums.

The ban was first detected by Ricky Owens, a well-known dataminer from Fortnite, who has already leaked a lot of firsthand gaming news. Known as FireMonkey, it showed on Twitter the global Steam URL added to the list of banned addresses in China.

By all appearances, it is yet another attempt by the Chinese government against foreign game companies (and technology companies in general). In November, for example, authorities banned the Fortnite game.

Among the recent rules is a virtual “curfew” that prevents people under 18 from playing (which forced Tencent, for example, to implement facial recognition technology on players). Other legislation limits players to just 3 hours of play per week.

Steam has not yet publicly commented on what happened.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol