Storm with winds of up to 77km/h causes trees and poles to fall

A strong storm that hit Juiz de Fora on Monday afternoon (27), with hail, caused flooding and left judge-foranos without electricity. With strong winds that reached speeds of up to 77 km/h, poles and trees fell in several regions. Some roads were banned due to the occurrences. Until around 5:40 pm, the Civil Defense had registered five occurrences, four of which had partial details in the Milho Branco, Monte Castelo, Alto Grajaú and Centenário neighborhoods and one of the collapse of a boundary wall, also in the Centenário.

According to the Fire Department, people were trapped in elevators in the Central region due to the lack of light. Electric power poles fell on Gentil Forn Road, in Bairro São Pedro. In addition, the Tribuna found that an energy transformer exploded on Avenida Rio Branco, near the Palácio da Saúde. The traffic lights in the Central region were also turned off.

Until around 8:30 pm, the surroundings of Bairro Santa Terezinha continued without electricity. A tile was dropped onto the electrical wiring on Rua Doutor José Eutrópio.

Falls from poles and trees

Due to the fall of several poles on the Gentil Forn Road, in the São Pedro district, the road was blocked in the stretch between the Granville interchange and the Vale do Ipê interchange, according to the City Hall’s Urban Mobility Department. The recommendation is for drivers to use Avenida Itamar Franco, passing by the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, to make the detour. The site must remain closed to vehicular traffic until this Tuesday. Pedestrian traffic has already been cleared.

On Tiradentes Street, a tree was crossed in the lane, preventing the passage of vehicles. The same occurred on Estrada Gentil Forn and Rua José Lourenço, both on São Pedro. The two stretches were banned by the Department of Urban Mobility. Rua José Lourenço was released hours later by municipal agents. Branches from another tree fell onto the pavement on Avenida Brasil.

Teams act to minimize damage

Teams of civil servants from the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), together with the Fire Department and Cemig, were deployed to work on the recovery of the damage that arose after the damage caused by rain on Rua José Eutrópio, in Bairro Santa Terezinha; on Rua Tiradentes, in the Center; on Avenida Brasil, on the left bank, in front of the supermarket; and on Rua José Lourenço, in the Bairro Butterfly.

The Municipal Paving and Urbanization Company (Empav) clarified that the emergency tree pruning work is carried out by the Fire Department. And in cases where falling trees affect the electricity grid, maintenance is Cemig’s responsibility. Empav is responsible for the preventive pruning service and collection of the material produced, a service that is scheduled for Tuesday (28), when Empav will remove the material that obstructed the street and will subsequently carry out the preventive pruning of other trees .

According to Cemig, due to the storm, which was accompanied by strong gusts of wind, emergency calls peaked in the region. The company informed that it is already mobilizing teams to work on repairing structures damaged by trees, roof tiles and objects that hit the electricity grid during the rains. “Most of the customers who had their power supply interrupted due to the storm have already had their power turned on,” he said, in a note.

Cemig also warns the population to be cautious in times of rain, not approaching broken cables or fallen trees, as they can hide wires from the electrical network.

In the case of traffic lights turned off, the Department of Urban Mobility acted with traffic agents on the streets to guide drivers and pedestrians while solving traffic failures caused by heavy rain.

Accumulated represents 10% of the forecast for the month

According to the Civil Defense, which uses data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden), in the last afternoon, the neighborhood where it rained the most was the Center, with 34.69 millimeters of precipitation accumulated in just one hour, followed by Monte neighborhoods Castle, with 34.09 mm; São Pedro, with 32.1 millimeters; and Lourdes, with 30.9 mm. This accumulated represents more than 10% of the forecast for the month of December, whose average is 316 millimeters in 31 days.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and Cemaden, the winds registered on Monday reached up to 77km/h in Cidade Universitária, where the equipment of the 5th Meteorology District is installed.

Weather forecast

This Monday’s rain fell after a day of intense heat. According to the thermometers of Inmet’s 5th Meteorology District, Juiz de Fora recorded a maximum of 29.4 degrees, and the minimum was no more than 16.9.

For Tuesday (28), the forecast is that the weather will remain unstable, with a maximum temperature that could reach 29 degrees, and a minimum of 17. The heat, added to the high relative humidity of the air, will cause the sky to stay partially cloudy, with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Alert

An alert from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) points to favorable atmospheric conditions for the occurrence of storms – characterized by rain between 20 and 30 mm/h -, accompanied by occasional gusts of wind (up to 60 km/h) in cities in the Mata, including Juiz de Fora. The alert is valid until 10:00 am this Tuesday.