Striker announces departure from Bahia with thanks to the fans

The attacker’s cycle has come to an end Rossi with the shirt of the Steel Squadron. Without an agreement for contract renewal, the shirt 7 says goodbye to the club after two seasons.

The announcement of the attacker’s departure was confirmed by the player himself, through his social networks. With a text, the “buffalo”, as he is nicknamed, thanked the fans for their support and stated that he will be cheering for the success of the Tricolor.

“Today I come to say goodbye to the club that hugged me and to this crowd that supported me every minute I was on the field. I am very proud to have worn one of the heaviest jerseys in Brazilian football, I will not be part of the 2022 squad. I leave my hugs and my fans! Thanks”.

Incumbent in his two seasons with the tricolor shirt, Rossi lived with ups and downs in the first year and became an important athlete for the offensive sector from 2021, with a greater number of goals and assists.

Recently, the player had his name linked to an interest from Athletico Paranaense for 2022, but that was made difficult by financial factors. With the fall of Bahia to Serie B, the situation then becomes unfeasible for the tricolor club.

