study shows that omicron can debunk delta

Research by South African scientists suggests that the omicron may displace the delta variant of the coronavirus because infection with the newer variant boosts immunity to the older one.

The study covered only a small group of people and was not peer-reviewed, but it did show that people infected with omicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity against the delta variant.

The analysis involved 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected with the omicron variant in South Africa.

Although the authors found that omicron neutralization increased 14-fold in 14 days after registration, they also found that there was a 4.4-fold increase in delta variant neutralization.

“Increased neutralization of the delta variant in omicron-infected individuals may result in decreased delta’s ability to reinfect these individuals,” said the scientists who conducted the study.

The study results are “consistent with omicron displacing the delta variant in that it can induce immunity that neutralizes the delta, making delta reinfection less likely,” they said.

According to the scientists, the implications of this shift depend on whether or not omicron is less pathogenic compared to delta. “In that case, the incidence of severe cases of covid-19 would be reduced and the infection could change to become less harmful to individuals and society.”