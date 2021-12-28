Study Suggests Ômicron Variant May Debunk Delta – News

Research by South African scientists suggests that Ômicron may displace the Delta variant of the coronavirus because infection with the new variant enhances immunity to the older one.

The study covered only a small group of people and was not peer-reviewed, but it did show that people infected with Ômicron, especially those who were vaccinated, developed enhanced immunity against the Delta variant.

The analysis involved 33 vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected with the Ômicron variant in South Africa.

Although the authors found that Ômicron neutralization increased 14-fold in 14 days after registration, they also found that there was a 4.4-fold increase in Delta variant neutralization.

“Increased neutralization of the Delta variant in Ômicron-infected individuals may result in decreased Delta’s ability to reinfect these individuals,” said the scientists who conducted the study.

The study results are “consistent with Ômicron displacing the Delta variant in that it can induce immunity that neutralizes Delta, making Delta reinfection less likely,” they said.

According to the scientists, the implications of this change depend on whether or not Ômicron is less pathogenic compared to Delta. “In that case, the incidence of severe cases of Covid-19 would be reduced and the infection could change to become less harmful to individuals and society.”

