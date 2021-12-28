Sul de Minas registers arrests and riots involving councilors – Gerais

Congonhal councilor arrested with fake weapon in another southern Minas town (photo: Social Networks)

Two arrests and riots involving councilors marked the weekend in Sul de Minas. A Congonhal politician was detained in Santa Rita de Caldas with a fake weapon after making threats and causing a disturbance in a bar that Sunday (26/12). In Passos, another councilor allegedly attacked a doctor in the city’s emergency room. The man showed signs of drunkenness.

According to the PM, the military was called in after 27-year-old Lucas Santos Carvalho (DEM) threatened the owner of a bar and caused riots in the area. The councilor would have a gun on his hip during the riot. “He was drunk and showing his nanny to everyone. Threatening the people”, says a resident of the city.

The Military Police informed that, after the approach, they found that the suspect is a councilor in the city of Congonhal. He even denied that he had a weapon. However, in the sequence he confirmed that the object was in the car, but that the keys were missing. “After a search, a firearm simulacrum was found inside the vehicle”, he says.

According to police, the politician showed signs of drunkenness and a friend of the suspect took the vehicle. Lucas was arrested and underwent medical care, but signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO) and was released.

Also according to the police, the simulacrum of a firearm was seized and Lucas would have denied that he had threatened customers inside the bar. THE State of Minas he tried to speak to the politician’s secretary, but there was no return.

steps

Also on Sunday, a councilor of Passos was arrested after having attacked a doctor at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the city. João Benedito Serapião (PL) showed signs of drunkenness.

Alderman of Passos allegedly assaulted a doctor in the city (photo: Ascom/publication)

The Military Police was called by the local nurse. When the military arrived at the UPA, the doctor said that the councilor would be interfering with the service. The suspect allegedly grabbed the doctor by the arm to get her to work. The councilor would have even encouraged a riot of patients against the medical team.

According to the police, the suspect had already left when the military arrived at the UPA. He was found driving near his house. João Benedito denied the version told by the victims and said that he went to the place at the request of the population after a delay in care.

Also according to the PM, the politician was with signs of drunkenness, but refused to take the breathalyzer test. He was arrested and released after signing the pledge.

Over the phone, the councilor’s office staff did not give details about the case. “We are still investigating the facts with the Chamber’s legal department. At the moment, I can’t give precise information”, he points out.

THE State of Minas he also tried to talk to João Serapião, but he didn’t answer the calls.