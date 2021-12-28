Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged up by kite

a man who was flying a kite was suddenly dragged high in the city of Jaffna (Sri Lanka).

Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying her handcrafted kite with friends when everyone was taken by surprise. The man was even raised to a height of 12 meters, which is equivalent to a four-story building. The scene took place on December 18th.

Viral! Inilah detik-detik seorang pria di Sri Lanka terbang hinga 9 meter karena terbawa layang-layang berukuran besar. Pria bernama Nadarasa Manoharan itu terlihat terombang-ambing berpegangan pada tali layangan tersebut. Simak video selengkapnya di sini. pic.twitter.com/J7rwwAXisH — Akuratco (@akuratco) December 27, 2021

“When I was dragged, I felt like I was going to die”, he said, if I wake up with the “Metro”. “However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold onto the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump. I got goosebumps, it was a scary experience.”, he added.

Nadarasa Manoharan finally manages to jump Photo: Reproduction

The man said he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the weather conditions became particularly adverse, with strong and unexpected winds..

His friends seemed to let go of the rope and, suddenly, Nadarasa was taken up into the air. He suffered minor injuries.

In a similar incident in December last year, a 12-year-old boy in Indonesia was also suspended in the air after he a kite lifted him to 9 meters, forcing him to jump to a safe place.

Child lifted by kite in Indonesia: 9 meters tall Photo: Reproduction

In August, a 3-year-old girl had trouble being lifted for more than 30 seconds by a kite in the city of Hsinchu (Taiwan). At incident footage went viral on social media.