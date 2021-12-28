Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged up by kite

A man reached a height of almost 40 feet after being lifted into the air by a kite in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on the 18th. Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying the handcrafted kite with friends when everyone was caught. by surprise.











© Reproduction

reproduction





Viral! Inilah detik-detik seorang pria di Sri Lanka terbang hinga 9 meter karena terbawa layang-layang berukuran besar. Pria bernama Nadarasa Manoharan itu terlihat terombang-ambing berpegangan pada tali layangan tersebut. Simak video selengkapnya di sini. pic.twitter.com/J7rwwAXisH — Akuratco (@akuratco) December 27, 2021

“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die. However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold the line as tightly as I could. I only released it when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump,” Nadarasa told local media.

According to the man, everything was under control until the weather conditions became particularly windy. His friends seemed to let go of the line and he was suddenly taken to the top.

Nadarasa’s friends and other villagers helped to bring him down safely after he was floating in midair for several seconds. When he reached a less frightening height, Nadarasa jumped to the ground. He sustained minor injuries in the fall and was taken to Point Pedro Hospital in Jaffna, where he was treated.