Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged up by kite

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged up by kite 1 Views

Case occurred this month in Jaffna. The man suffered minor injuries while falling from almost 12 meters

Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying a handcrafted kite when he was blown into the air by the force of the wind in Jaffna (Sri Lanka). The unusual scene took place on December 18th. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

VIDEO: Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged into the air by a kite — Photo: Playback/NDVIDEO: Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged into the air by a kite — Photo: Playback/ND

The man was once erected to a height of 12 meters, which is equivalent to a four-story building. “When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said.

He, who suffered minor injuries, said he decided not to look down. “I kept holding the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump,” he commented.

The man said that he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the force of the wind increased. “I got goosebumps, it was a frightening experience,” he added.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

It rocked g1: The child who refused to take off a mask and received R$ 180,000 as a prize | Retrospective 2021

This article was originally published in March 2021 and is part of a g1 special …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved