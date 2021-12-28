Surprised by strong wind, man is dragged up by kite

Case occurred this month in Jaffna. The man suffered minor injuries while falling from almost 12 meters

Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying a handcrafted kite when he was blown into the air by the force of the wind in Jaffna (Sri Lanka). The unusual scene took place on December 18th. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

The man was once erected to a height of 12 meters, which is equivalent to a four-story building. “When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said.

He, who suffered minor injuries, said he decided not to look down. “I kept holding the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump,” he commented.

The man said that he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the force of the wind increased. “I got goosebumps, it was a frightening experience,” he added.