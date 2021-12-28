Suspended in 2021, repercussion judgments will join the Supreme Court in 2022 | Politics

In a year with many urgent decisions related to vaccination and Covid-19 and in which, to speed up, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) intensified the use of the virtual plenary, judgments on relevant issues in the physical plenary were interrupted and were left to next year.

In addition, since July, when Marco Aurélio Mello retired, the Supreme Court has had one less minister. Only on the last 16th, André Mendonça took office. With that, after the end-of-year recess, the STF will return to work with a full board of 11 ministers.

Here are some of the judgments that are due for next year:

Indigenous people protest in front of the Supreme Court after requesting a view on ‘timeframe’

The trial began in August and was suspended in September with a score of 1-1 after a request for a review by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The Court decides whether the demarcation of indigenous lands should follow the time frame criterion, whereby indigenous peoples can only claim the demarcation of lands already occupied by them before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution. Indigenous leaders are contrary. Farmers, favorable. The resumption of the trial was scheduled for 23 June.

Non-vaccinated ordinance

A request for submission to the physical plenary by Minister Nunes Marques postponed the analysis of the government ordinance that prevented companies from demanding proof of vaccination against Covid. The trial was scheduled for February 9th.

STF judges action contesting decrees that make gun ownership more flexible

In September, Minister Nunes Marques suspended the judgment of actions on government acts that deal with possession, purchase, registration and taxation of weapons and ammunition. Three ministers voted against the decrees. No date for resumption of trial.

The Supreme Court began to judge in November whether the Public Defender’s Office should maintain the current power, defined by law, to request documents from authorities and the public administration. A few hours later, Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for more time and suspended the trial. The score is 1×0 in favor of maintaining the prerogative. For PGR, this request is made without judicial authorization, and this same power is not given “to lawyers, or even to public lawyers in general”. The National Association of Federal Public Defenders (Anadef) argues that the rule exists to expedite the resolution of conflicts of the poorest people and cannot be compared to cases in which private lawyers work, who earn legal fees. No date for resumption of trial.

The Court must decide the validity of a state law in Ceará that prohibits aerial spraying of pesticides. Law 16,820 vetoes the area spraying of chemicals in the state since 2019 and is questioned by producers, who claim damages to crops. The trial was interrupted after the rapporteur, Carmen Lúcia, voted in favor of the law. No date for resumption of trial.

intermittent employment contract

STF discusses whether the intermittent contract regime violates constitutional principles, such as human dignity, and undermines labor relations. The judgment had already been postponed in 2020 due to a request for a review by Minister Rosa Weber. The case was included in this year’s agenda more than once, but was never tried. No trial date.

The virtual plenary also postponed the conclusion of the trial of one of the actions that questioned whether President Jair Bolsonaro can block followers on official profiles on social networks. The Supreme Court analyzes the specific case of a journalist and former candidate for councilor blocked by the president because of posts about fires in the Amazon. The reporter, Carmen Lúcia, voted in favor of unlocking the user. Minister Nunes Marques, however, stood out and took the case to the physical plenary. No date for resumption of trial.

Transfer of concessions

Another judgment that could affect public service concession contracts across the country was also stopped. Ministers must define whether a concessionaire can transfer its concession without a bidding process if it fails to fulfill the contract with the public administration. So far, three ministers have voted against the bidding requirement. The date for the resumption of the trial has yet to be set by the President of the Court, Minister Luiz Fux. No date for resumption of trial.

Lawyers go to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision that suspended the creation of the court of guarantees