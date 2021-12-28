Switzerland approves Ronapreve treatment for outpatients with Covid-19

Medicine is a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies, whose use represents an advance in the variety of ways to fight the coronavirus

EFE/EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT Logo of the Swiss company Roche, one of the developers of the drug Ronapreve



The drug regulatory authority of the Switzerland, Swissmedic, approved on Monday, 27, the treatment of patients with Covid-19 with mild symptoms and out-of-hospital with the medicine Ronapreve, developed by pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Roche. The drug is based on a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab). In a statement, Roche said the approval of the treatment, initially presented for inpatients, took place after the testing who pointed out the contribution of the drug to the reduction of hospitalizations. Tests also indicated a reduction in contagion in people exposed to the new coronavirus.

Ronapreve is also approved in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, United States (USA), India and Canada, with different conditions in each location. It is distributed in the American market by Regeneron, while Roche distributes it to the rest of the world. One of the first to use the drug was the then US President, Donald Trump, in 2020. Despite advances and approval, the studies carried out also indicate that the drug does not offer the same efficacy against the Ômicron variant.

*With information from EFE