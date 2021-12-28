Sylvinho gives ok and Duílio sends a forward loan to São Bernardo; other players must leave the club

After a year in which he focused on the financial restructuring of Corinthians, Duílio Monteiro Alves now wants to focus on a very competitive team for the 2022 season. After hiring midfielders Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian and striker Roger Guedes, the president wants a strong center forward for the Parque São Jorge team to compete for titles again.

To get names like Cavani, Diego Costa and Luis Suárez, Duílio Monteiro Alves wants to follow the same line as last season and release some players. And the agent has already started to clean for 2022.

The first name that left Parque São Jorge is D’avó. Out of Corinthians’ plans for 2022, the forward will defend São Bernardo in next year’s Paulistão. The professional arrived at the club in 2020, but was not very successful. To bring in the player, Andres Sanchez, president at the time, paid around 3 million for 50% of the economic rights. Remember that the athlete has a contract with Alvinegro until 2023.

Other names such as Jonathan Cafu, Everaldo and Marquinhos should also be released to other clubs. Thus, Corinthians would open the sheet for the arrival of new reinforcements for Sylvinho.