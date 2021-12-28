TCU determines which company discloses how much Moro earned

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) determined that the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal disclose how much former judge Sergio Moro received when he left the company. A pre-candidate for President by Podemos, he left the company on October 31 of this year.

Minister Bruno Dantas decided that the firm must send “all documentation relating to the termination of the service provision relationship” with former judge Sérgio Moro, including dates of transactions and amounts involved.”

Dantas accepted the request made by the Public Ministry with the TCU. Attorney Lucas Rocha Furtado argued that the court must obtain the information to assess whether there was an alleged conflict of interest or even “favoring, manipulation and exchange of favors between public agents and private organizations”.

Alvarez & Marsal, a company that Moro joined after resigning as Justice Minister Jair Bolsonaro, worked for Odebrecht’s bankruptcy protection, among other companies affected by Operation Lava Jato.

Dantas also determined that the National Council of Justice, the internal affairs offices of the Courts of Justice, “by way of cooperation” send information about all judicial reorganization processes that the American company has filed from 2013 until now, detailing the remuneration for the company for the services .

A similar request was made to Alvarez and Marsal. The minister asks that “in a collaborative capacity” he inform TCU on the recovery processes he worked for, as well as the amounts received.

