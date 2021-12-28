Teacher reveals that he trained with a game from the 90s

Rafael de Andrade Cunha was the first participant to reach the “question of the million” in the history of the painting “Quem Quer Ser Um Millionaire”.

in conversation with splash, the 42-year-old writing teacher — who has even taught Tatá Werneck — revealed that he has not done “any special study for the program”, but that he had the help of a quiz game famous in the 1990s: Master .

When I realized I had a chance to participate, from the series of interviews I did, I took that ‘Master’ game, which was from the 1990s, and started looking through all the letters, trying to answer. Of course I didn’t know many, but others were good to remember. As it was from the 1990s, they had very old questions, with more recent knowledge there was nothing, but it was the only ‘preparation’ I did.

President and partner of Descomplica, an EdTech with a virtual learning environment focused on Enem, entrance exams and public competitions, he also said that he arrived at “Domingão” confident that he would have a good performance in the game led by Luciano Huck.

“From the beginning, when people asked me why I applied, I said, ‘Of course the prize is super important, but most of all I want to play and I want to try to go as far as possible.’ go as far as possible,” he said.

relationship with education

As he told during his participation in “Quem Quer Ser Um Mionário”, Rafael has been working with education since he was 18 years old. He studied for seven years at Colégio Militar and went to law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro).

In addition to the executive role, he also teaches writing and sees his purpose in life in education.

I really believe in education, education is transformative, education takes people to a higher level and I have always believed in that. I understand that this is part of my mission, and the more I can not only help educate people, but also inspire them in that regard, the more I am confident that I am fulfilling a mission. Not wanting to be a cliché, but already being, maybe that’s my purpose.

How to transform R$ 500 thousand into R$ 1 million?

As Rafael himself told the report, now there are “only” another R$ 500 thousand to win the R$ 1 million “lost” in the program.

To do this, he wants to make the money “work for him”.