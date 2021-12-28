Teatro Unimed resumes on-site shows with Regina Braga and Mariana Xavier | SEGS

After a period of about two years closed to the general public as a result of the pandemic, Teatro Unimed, located in the Santos Augusta Building, on the emblematic corner of São Paulo’s two streets, reopens its doors for on-site shows from January 2022 And the return will be in grand style, with actresses Regina Braga, with the show São Paulo, dedicated to the capital of São Paulo under the direction of Isabel Teixeira, and Mariana Xavier, with the play Before the Year That Comes, directed by Lázaro Ramos and Ana Paula Bouzas.

Opening on Friday, January 28, at 9 pm, São Paulo is a show in which the main character is the city of São Paulo, with its history, charms, curiosities and contradictions told through music, texts and poetry that speak of the city since its foundation. Texts by Roberto Pompeu de Toledo, Alcântara Machado, Mario de Andrade, Paulo Prado, José de Anchieta, Castro Alves, Guilherme de Almeida, Itamar Assumpção, Plínio Marcos, Paulo Bonfim and Drauzio Varella are interspersed with music by Paulo Vanzolini, Adoniran Barbosa, Luiz Tatit, Chico Cesar, Renato Teixeira and other composers who sang everyday scenes and the vicissitudes of the city’s inhabitants. Tickets go on sale on January 10, through Sympla (www.sympla.com.br) and at the Unimed Theater box office.

Conceived by Mariana Xavier, with text by Gustavo Pinheiro, the very amusing comedy Before the Year That Comes has as its backdrop one of the most symbolic dates on the world calendar: the New Year. Happy for some and distressing for others, the unpredictability of this celebration is the main theme for the show, exposing the needs, anxieties and desires of seven different characters who face the turn of the year from very different perspectives. Before Next Year is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 4th. Tickets go on sale on January 17, by Sympla and at Teatro Unimed box office.

During the entire period in which it was closed for in-person shows, Teatro Unimed continued to produce culture and leisure, with high quality shows, online and always free, as part of the Teatro Unimed Em Casa project, which premiered in 2020 with Luis Miranda, in Madame Sheila, and continued in 2021 with the show Dez por Dez, a work by Neil LaBute adapted by the Leme Brothers and starring Angela Vieira, Bruno Mazzeo, Chandelly Braz, Denise Fraga, Eucir de Souza, Ícaro Silva, Johnny Massaro, Leopoldo Pacheco, Luisa Arraes and Pathy Dejesus; the film-concert Criolo Samba in 3 Tempos; the talk show Hora de Naná, hosted by Naná Karabachian, which brought together a team of stars formed by Ana Carolina, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Mart’nália, Seu Jorge, Elias Andreato and Claudia Raia; the show-film Nordeste Ficção, with Juliana Linhares and guests Zeca Baleiro and Josyara; and the children’s show Quem Matou o Leão?, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Maria Clara Machado and the 70th anniversary of the foundation of O Tablado, which can still be seen, free of charge, until January 16, on the website of the Unimed Theater (www.teatrounimed.com.br). As an initiative committed to bringing unprecedented and quality artistic production to where people are, Teatro Unimed Em Casa has contributed to increasing free access to culture and leisure in times of social isolation.

Throughout the pandemic period, Teatro Unimed drew attention to initiatives to support professionals in the arts, heavily affected by the moment in which the production of shows decreased. Among the organizations supported, Backstage Invisível, Fundo Marlene Colé, APTR – Association of Theater Producers, GAMI – Grupo Afirmativo de Mulheres Independentes do RN and the humanitarian organization I Know My Rights. All professionals involved with various footage had continuous records of health conditions, undergoing periodic tests by the High Diagnostic Excellence network, a reference in technology, innovation and medical quality, with a focus on humanized care (www.altadiagnosticos.com. br). In addition, as a daily practice at Unimed Theater and at the Santos Augusta Building, all the usual protocol of anti-Covid actions was carried out, with continuous cleaning of equipment, accessories, floors and environments, general mandatory use of mask, periodic cleaning of the hands, wide social distance and daily disinfection of the places.

Unimed Theater

An initiative of the REUD developer and a project by the renowned architect Isay Weinfeld, Teatro Unimed is located in one of the central points of the city of São Paulo: on the corner of Rua Augusta and Alameda Santos, just one block from Avenida Paulista. Curated by Monique Gardenberg, Carlos Martins and Jeffrey Neale, from Dueto Produções, Teatro Unimed is dedicated to high-quality shows never before shown in the city, such as the musical Lazarus, by David Bowie, with which he opened his Portas in August 2019, and Madame Sheila, with Luis Miranda, who started, in 2020, the Teatro Unimed Em Casa project, being seen online by more than 80 thousand people in 40 countries. Very versatile, with the latest in scenic technology, ideal for theater, music, dance, events, recordings and live broadcasts, the Unimed Theater is all clad in wood, with 249 seats, a 100m2 stage, opening of scene with 12m wide and ditch for orchestra. The first theater created by Isay Weinfeld (responsible for the projects of the Fasano Group hotels, the Jardim residential, in New York, and the InterContinental Hotel, in Vienna), the Unimed Theater occupies the first floor of the sophisticated building designed by the architect, Santos Augusta , REUD development, unique combination of offices, cafe, restaurant and theater. Elegant and integrated into the lobby on the ground floor, Perseu Coffee House is the gateway to Santos Augusta. With original vintage furniture from the 50s and 60s, signed by big names in Brazilian design, such as Zanine Caldas, Rino Levi and Carlo Hauner, and a list of classic coffees, snacks and drinks, it is the perfect place for informal meetings, from a café from morning until happy hour. Casimiro Ristorante is an initiative of one of the most admired and traditional restaurants in São Paulo, Tatini, the result of the dedication of three generations of professionals dedicated to quality Italian cuisine: Mario Tatini, Fabrizio Tatini and Thiago Tatini.

Santos Augusta Building, Al. Santos, 2159, Jardins, São Paulo

Capacity: 249 seats

Access for people with reduced mobility