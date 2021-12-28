Tech Giants Can Dominate Automotive Market

Google, Apple and Amazon are increasingly advancing in the global automotive market, but not selling cars. Vehicle manufacturer partners, these and other tech giants want to build the car of the future.

However, not everyone welcomes this. Ford’s partnership with Google, made some time ago, where it would introduce its apps like Google Maps and Play Store factory in the American cars, is seen by market analysts as dangerous.

The reason is that tech giants will be able to introduce “operating systems unique to specific products to drive out competitors and dominate a large part of the global economy.”

In other words, do with cars what they did with smartphones. With Google and Apple winning the smartphone war, they are now teaming up with Amazon to “dominate” in automobiles, according to industry experts.

In this sense, the biggest fear of lawmakers and researchers in the US is that there will be a monopoly of services and entertainment on board cars, just as there was with cell phones.

Based on this, they believe there is still time to stop such associations that could undermine competition. The main targets are autonomous cars and American state legislators, who have changed direction.

Many of them, suing Google since 2020 for a monopoly on internet search, are now looking to prevent the tech giant from taking over the automobile as well.

For experts, the automotive market is the next lode that the “Big Tech’s” are looking to offer their products, after all, millions of Americans spend a good part of their time behind the wheel of their cars.

That means a mountain of money to be exploited. With the car now seen as an extension of home, whether for leisure or work, data traffic will be the gold mine in the wild west.

Behind in-flight entertainment, payment and shopping services, self-driving navigation and full-time social networking, the idea of ​​the car of the future leaves commuting as secondary.

In the industry, Ford-Google failed because the first one wanted exclusivity and the second one said no, because it wanted to offer the same software package to other manufacturers and so it did.

Today, Google Automotive Services is an all-in-one package for vehicle manufacturers, but some still resist, adding a base system with Apple or Amazon applications like Alexa.

Apple currently uses Car Play, but the Titan project may not only materialize its automobile idea, but a digital ecosystem for cars from other brands.

Finally, Amazon failed with the Fire smartphone, but Alexa doesn’t and it is currently in many cars, simple navigation commands to functionalities such as opening and closing windows, or even turning on the air conditioning, among others.

In the end, the fear is that these companies, which will dominate customer data, will illegally use it for their own benefit.

With the lack of rules in the US for this market, there are currently no mechanisms that prevent Google, Apple and Amazon from becoming the “Big Three” of the future of the automobile.

[Fonte: Politico]