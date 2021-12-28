Teenagers suspected of robbery claim deliveryman was killed for delay in delivering cell phone

Two teenagers aged 16 and 17 and one adult were detained on suspicion of participating in the Robbery (robbery followed by death) that victimized the deliveryman Pedro Rodrigues, 25 years old. The crime took place on Sunday, 26, in the neighborhood Ayrton Senna Plateau, in Fortaleza. They told the police that they shot because the victim was late in handing over the cell phone.

The delivery man was killed in the Planalto Ayrton Senna neighborhood, in Fortaleza (Photo: reproduction/social networks)

The suspects were in a community near Curva da Viúva, in the Conjunto Prefeito José Walter neighborhood. The Raio and Tactical Force officers of the 21st Battalion of the Military Police carried out the arrests. The parents of one of the suspected teenagers helped the police find the young man.

An adult, who is singled out for loaning the motorcycle used in the criminal action, was arrested. Two firearms were also seized. The case was referred to the Children and Adolescents Police Station.

