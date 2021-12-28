Ten dams in Bahia are monitored for risk of rupture due to rains | National Newspaper

Firefighters are monitoring at least ten dams because of the risk of failure if it continues to rain heavily.

The force of water is frightening. Although the rain has decreased, many rivers and dams are still at a high level. The Pedra dam, near Jequié, had to open six of the seven floodgates. And with the increase in the volume released, the Rio de Contas rose, affecting riverside communities.

At the Pedra do Cavalo dam, one of the most important in Bahia, the volume reached the maximum volume of the river channel.

The attention now, in the southwest region, is for the situation of Itambé, where two rivers cut through the city and rose again this Monday afternoon (27). The City Hall issued a new warning for residents to leave the lower areas of the city.

Another affected city is Cândido Sales, where some communities were flooded again. The Fire Department is monitoring at least ten dams in the state.

It’s been a month since Rio Cachoeira is above normal level. It is the longest river in the southern region of Bahia, passing through 11 municipalities.

One of the strongest images of the storm is from the retired João Alves Nascimento, 71, who left home with the water almost hitting his face. In his hand, the only thing he managed to take: a small bag with documents.

Returning this Monday (27) at home, João remembers that the rescue was only possible with the help of volunteers and neighbors.