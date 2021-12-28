Tesouro Direto: rate hike eases this Monday afternoon; inflation papers pay up to 5.34% per year

The last week of 2021 began with rising interest rates on government bonds traded by Tesouro Direto.

On the economic agenda, the revision of economists’ projections for GDP and inflation stands out. According to the weekly Focus report, published this Monday (27) by the Central Bank, the expectation now is that the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will end this year accumulating an advance of 10.02%, compared to a forecast of 10, 04% in the last week. The GDP, in the view of economists, should advance 4.51%, down 4.58% from the previous bulletin.Rend

This is what seems to be drawn in practice, at least considering other inflation indicators that have been released. The Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), for example, slowed down in six of the seven capitals surveyed in the third quadris Semana of December, in comparison with the second quadris Semana. The data was also released today.

At Tesouro Direto, the rise in interest rates offered by some government bonds eased this afternoon, compared to the rates seen at the opening of business in the morning.

The rates on fixed rate securities maturing in 2031, which reached 10.74% per annum in the morning, had dropped to 10.70% in the afternoon. The 2024 Prefixed Treasury interest, which rose to 10.86% per year in the morning, dropped to 10.84% ​​in the afternoon.

Setbacks were smaller among inflation-linked bonds. The IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2055, offered interest at 5.35% per annum this morning, a rate that in the afternoon was 5.34% per annum. Inflation bonds due in 2026, the shortest term currently available, in turn, had interest rates at 4.97% per annum this afternoon, slightly lower than the 4.99% in the morning.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday afternoon (27):

New specific public security for retirement

The government is preparing the launch of a public bond negotiated by Tesouro Direto aimed specifically at the individual retirement of investors, said the secretary of the National Treasury, Paulo Valle, in an interview published this Monday (27) in the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

Studies on the Treasury Direct-Previdência, as the paper was named, are in progress so that it will be available throughout 2022.

As Valle informed the newspaper, the title should provide for an accumulation period, from 30 to 40 years, during which the investor would not receive the interest offered by the paper. At the end of these years, the investor would be entitled to monthly payments, as if it were a pension.

“Today, the pension market talks a lot about profitability. It is not clear what income the saver will have. We have to target the income”, said Valle in the interview. According to the newspaper, if investors want to earn R$5,000 after 40 years of accumulation, they will know the amount of bonds they will need to buy to guarantee that monthly income for 20 years in retirement, for example.

Economic indicators

The latest Focus report published this year has as highlights the decrease in market projections for the variation of inflation and Brazilian gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

Now, specialists consulted by the Brazilian monetary authority consider that the IPCA should close 2021 with a variation of 10.02%, below the 10.04% verified in the last week. There were no changes in the projection for the indicator in 2022, remaining an expected increase of 5.03% in prices.

The GDP, according to economists consulted by the Central Bank, should advance 4.51% in 2021. The projection for this week is lower than the 4.58% indicated in the last report.

There was also a reduction in the GDP forecast for 2022. Now, the main managers and analysts see the Brazilian economy growing by 0.42% next year. A week ago, the projection was 0.50% growth. The trend is also repeated for 2023, with expected growth falling from 1.85% to 1.80%.

There was no change in expectations for the basic interest rate, the Selic, maintained at 11.50% per year at the end of 2022. A month ago, projections were that the rate would reach 11.25% per year.

At the last meeting in 2021, held in early December, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic by 1.50 percentage point, to 9.25% per year, and also signaled a new high of the same magnitude at the next meeting, scheduled for the beginning of February.

Also released today was the Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), which showed a slowdown in price increases in six of the seven capitals surveyed in the third quadris Semana of December, compared to the second quadriweek.

According to the FGV, the IPC-S rose 0.83% in the third reading of the month, after registering an increase of 1.07% in the second. The high accumulated in 12 months is 9.62%, less than the 9.89% seen in the period up to the second quadris Semana. Among the capitals, the most significant relief was registered in Brasília, where inflation decelerated from a high of 1.80% to 1.06%.

On the fiscal front, market week begins echoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s latest remarks on the 2022 Budget.

Last week, the National Congress approved the 2022 Budget with a reserve of R$1.7 billion for readjustments for federal security forces and around R$800 million for community health agents and agents to fight endemic diseases.

But according to Bolsonaro said in his weekly broadcast on social networks, last Thursday (23), the resources are not reserved for the readjustment of police officers. He said the government will wait for the situation to calm down to define how the money will be distributed.

On Friday (24), in an interview in front of the Planalto Palace, the president said: “I put myself in their shoes. You [cerca de] R$ 2 billion will be decided on who to go. It may be that part goes to the IRS staff [Federal], it can be for police personnel, for anyone, or give less than 1% to everyone. Let it calm down a little and we’ll make the best decision”.

Bolsonaro also said that he will sanction the proposal approved by Congress that extends until the end of 2023 the exemption from the payroll for various sectors and said that the Ministry of Economy should have answered a request from Federal Revenue servers before they approved a strike .

